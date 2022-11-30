PlayStation Plus games line-up for December 2022 leaks

As the holiday season approaches, here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2022 according to a leak.
Expectations are always slightly higher as we enter the festive season, but as with every month, the free PS Plus games provided by Sony will delight some and disappoint others. Remember, to take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.
The good news is, this entitles you to not only the free monthly games, but also gives subscribers access to the PlayStation Library of free games, and enables access to multiplayer. Now it seems as though December’s line-up of free games has leaked – here’s what we know.
PS Plus Essentials leaked free games
According to the leak from Billbil-Kun here’s the December 2022 line-up of free PS Plus games this month:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Biomutant
- Divine Knockout
Each title will appear on the service in early December 2022 if the leak is correct. Take it with a pinch of salt though until Sony confirms the official line-up later today.
So, what do you think? Are you excited about these holiday gifts from Sony or were you expecting something more?