Azur Promilia: All playable characters revealed so far

Azur Promilia is an upcoming title by Manjuu, the developer of the hit mobile game Azur Lane. Here are all the characters that have been revealed to be playable so far.

Azur Promilia will be a mix of both Genshin Impact and Palword. In this game, you will have playable characters as well as pets that you can use to ride and explore the world. It is unclear whether this will be a gacha game, and if it will be whether characters and pets will need to be pulled separately or not.

In any case, Azur Promilia, similar to Azur Lane will feature characters and that will be one of the selling points for the game. Here is a list of all the characters that have been revealed so far on their official website. It is also important to mention here, that you can pre-register for the game as well if you want.

Note: The possible rarities and abilities of characters have not yet been revealed. We will add them once they are made available by developers.

Every revealed playable character in Azur Promilia so far

Terara

Manjuu Terara is a hunter in Azur Promilia

Terara in Azur Promilia hails from Charlulu Village and is the self-proclaimed greatest hunter of the region. She is a Furrian and she uses her spear to fight against her enemies to protect her loved ones. She is also quite curious and jumps into things before thinking about the consequences.

Han Youyou

Manjuu Han Youyou is a Human in Azur Promilia

Han Youyou is an adventurous girl who is always exploring the world in search of treasures. She is proficient in both martial arts as well as engineering and does not back out from a challenge. If she ever faces any problem, Han Youyou will either use her sharp wit or her bag full of coins to recover from it. She is a human by race.

Shalle.Ensys

Manjuu Shalle.Ensys uses a lance in Azur Promilia

Shalle is a member of the Averian Pegasus Knights and she is a High Elf by race. She is a kind and gentle girl who has the ability to calm everyone around her. She uses this ability to also calm her Kibo named Pegasus. Her lance is something that makes her quite formidable, however, the trait that scares everyone when it comes to Shalle is her massive appetite.

Peipei

Manjuu Peipei is a waitress in Azur Promilia

A Pammy by race, Peipei is known for her cuteness, martial arts skills, ability to manage bills, and her work as a waitress. She works at JiYi Pavellion, a busy place where people flock every day to get a taste of their delicious cuisine. Peipei works in that place tirelessly, but anyone who tries to play a prank on her is met with the heavy metal ladles of the kitchen chefs.

Nono

Manjuu Nono is an adventurer in Azur Promilia

Nono is yet another Pammy, who is all about swinging her sword and exploring the world. She doesn’t like to talk much, but her goals are tied to eating, sleeping, and searching for anything shiny. She roams the world with her partner and they are called the Pammy Adventure Duo.