All Factions in Gray Zone Warfare explained

Gray Zone Warfare has three distinct factions to choose from, each of which defines your experience in the game. Here is an explainer of each faction in the game.

Choosing the right faction in Gray Zone Warfare is extremely important, as you can’t change it midway through the game. Additionally, if you want to play with your friends, you and your friends need to be in the same faction to be able to play in the same squad.

That being said, there is a way to change your faction, but it involves resetting your entire progress. So, here’s everything you need to know about each faction in Gray Zone Warfare to make the right decision.

Every faction in Gray Zone Warfare

Madfinger Games Each faction has a different in-game description in Gray Zone Warfare.

As the game begins, you can choose from three different factions in the game. However, the only difference each faction has in gameplay is your ability to play with your friends, the color of your camo, and your starting location.

Apart from that, your weapons, quests and in-game progression remain the same.

Lamang Recovery Initiative

Spawn location: Northeastern part of the map

Lamang Recovery Initiative or LRI is a philanthropic organization in the game dedicated to locating survivors in and around Ground Zero. This faction focuses on clean-up operations and rescue efforts, supported by security teams to protect survivors from other factions.

Mithras Security Systems

Spawn location: Southern part of the map close to Nam Thayen village

Mithras is a private military company (PMC) that prides itself on being run by soldiers for soldiers. Inspired by the Roman Legion system, they focus on professionalism, merit-based rewards, and a shared spoils-of-war mentality.

Crimson Shield International

Spawn location: Northwestern part of the map close to the Viu Kongsa village

During the Syrian civil war, Crimson Shield became famous for their remarkable record of success despite their questionable methods. They draw those who are looking for excitement and adventure, and they use a rigorous selection procedure to make sure that only the best soldiers are sent on missions.

How to change factions in Gray Zone Warfare?

MADFINGER GAMES Changing factions in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to wipe your entire progress.

The option to change your factions wasn’t available at launch on Gray Zone Warfare. The devs have now added this feature however, it requires you to wipe your entire progress in the game.

To change your faction in Gray Zone Warfare, head to the title screen and look for the Wipe Character option in the lower right corner of the screen. Clicking this will delete your account, allowing you to make a new account from scratch. You can then choose a new faction.