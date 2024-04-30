Gaming

Gray Zone Warfare April 30 patch notes: Better performance, server fixes, anti-cheat improvement

Shane Black
Gray Zone Warfare soldiers running through grassMadfinger Games

Just 12 hours after its release into Early Access, Gray Zone Warfare is getting its first patch to help fix some stability and performance issues.

Gray Zone Warfare has finally arrived in Early Access, and as such, there are plenty of tweaks to be made to get the game where the devs want it to be.

Shortly after its initial launch, the game got its first patch that aimed to improve how well the game runs.

While nothing groundbreaking, the game’s first patch is keeping the game up and running as best as it can be.

Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix #01 patch notes

Gray Zone Warfare patch notesMadfinger Games

Fixes

  • Fixed: An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers
  • Fixed: 2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server
  • Fixed: 3 separate server crashes

Changes

  • Changed: The default antialiasing settings to FSR for graphics cards that don’t support DLSS frame generation
  • Changed: The default antialiasing quality for FSR to performance

Gray Zone Warfare will continue to get steady improvements as the game is conditioned for its full release. We’ll be sure to keep players updated with patch notes as they’re made available.

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
Manor Lords character walking in city
Gaming
Manor Lords players can’t get enough of walking through their cities
Shane Black
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research tasks & rewards
Noelle Corbett
helldivers 2 r-36 eruptor
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s R-36 Eruptor is getting buffed amid ricochet confusion
Brianna Reeves
Fallout 76: Atlantic City key art
Gaming
Fallout 76 April 30 patch notes: QoL improvements, bug fixes, more
Noelle Corbett
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech