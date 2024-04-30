Gray Zone Warfare April 30 patch notes: Better performance, server fixes, anti-cheat improvement

Just 12 hours after its release into Early Access, Gray Zone Warfare is getting its first patch to help fix some stability and performance issues.

Gray Zone Warfare has finally arrived in Early Access, and as such, there are plenty of tweaks to be made to get the game where the devs want it to be.

Shortly after its initial launch, the game got its first patch that aimed to improve how well the game runs.

While nothing groundbreaking, the game’s first patch is keeping the game up and running as best as it can be.

Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix #01 patch notes

Madfinger Games

Fixes

Fixed: An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers

An issue that players would sometimes spawn without heads, clothes, or secure containers Fixed: 2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server

2 separate issues where the anti-cheat would prevent players from joining a server Fixed: 3 separate server crashes

Changes

Changed: The default antialiasing settings to FSR for graphics cards that don’t support DLSS frame generation

The default antialiasing settings to FSR for graphics cards that don’t support DLSS frame generation Changed: The default antialiasing quality for FSR to performance

Gray Zone Warfare will continue to get steady improvements as the game is conditioned for its full release. We’ll be sure to keep players updated with patch notes as they’re made available.