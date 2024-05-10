GamingMagic: The Gathering

MTG Thunder Junction sorcery gets huge price spike for foil

Jack Bye
MTG Pillage the BogWotC

Pillage the Bog is a great land-based Sorcery in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, and its borderless foil treatment has received a huge rise in price. 

While Thunder Junction’s Mythics and loot from The Big Score bonus sheet have seen a lot of attention from the player base, Pillage the Bog is an initially unassuming Rare that players are starting to realize the power and efficiency of. 

It’s the borderless foil variant of Pillage the Bog that’s seen the biggest price increase, with this extended art variant fetching a price of $12.87 at TCGPlayer.  

MTG players looking to get their hands on this powerful Sorcery for cheap are better off looking for non-foil variants, which are currently going for an average rate of $3.31 at TCGPlayer. 

mtg thunder junction pillage the bog cardWotC

Pillage the Bog is a versatile card that players make use of in a variety of formats from Standard to Modern. It can serve as a remarkably efficient tool for streamlining decks, and its Plot effect can be planned in advance in order to maximize your chances of having untapped mana and being able to cast the spell you just searched for. 

In decks running a landfall strategy, Pillage the Bog is effectively a tutor card that allows players to dig through huge swathes of their deck and pull out the perfect card. Low-mana search cards like Demonic Tutor often fetch a huge price in MTG, and Pillage the Bog’s Plot allows it to pull off a similarly powerful search-and-play effect. 

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is proving to be a highly valuable MTG set, with prices for several staples and bonus sheet cards continuing to rise in the weeks following release. With 2024’s next premier set, Bloomburrow, launching on August 2, there’s plenty of time to dig into Thunder Junction and unearth some buried gold

