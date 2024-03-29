All classes in Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol will feature a variety of classes for players to try as they make their way through the upcoming MMO. Here’s a full list of every class that will be available when the game launches in the West.

One of the next big anime games set to launch is Blue Protocol, a fresh MMO that fans of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail should enjoy. You’ll be able to create your own character and play through both story content and multiplayer modes.

One of the biggest choices you’ll have to make at the start of the game is what class you want to play as, and there will be a handful of unique playstyles to dive into when the game launches in the West. So, here’s a breakdown of every confirmed class in Blue Protocol so far.

Bandai Namco

All Blue Protocol classes

There are a total of 6 classes to choose from in Blue Protocol so far. Your class is dependent on the weapon you choose which will allow you to adapt to your class and take on different combat challenges without having to change your customized character.

You can find a full overview of the classes in the game in the table below:

Class Overview Blade Warden Sword and shield users who excel in close-range combat. Twin Striker A close-ranged attacker who uses two powerful axes in battle and can unleash a string of continuous attacks on their enemies. Keen Strider A technical class that can act as either an attack or support unit in a party. Specializes in party battles and uses a bow and arrow to attack from a distance. Spell Weaver A mage class perfect for long-distance damage dealing. Can fire high-power attribute attacks at foes. One of the harder classes to master in Blue Protocol. Foe Breaker A tanky class who can either use their heavyweight hammer to deal devastating close-ranged blows or attack from a safer mid-range on the battlefield. Blitz Lancer A speedy class that can effectively combine aerial attacks and ground combos to deal electricity-based damage with their trusty spear.

