Blue Protocol system requirements: Recommended and minimum settings

The Blue Protocol system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here is both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the upcoming online action RPG.

While news on Blue Protocol has been rather scarce, Bandai Namco aims to wow action RPG fans with the game’s flashy combat and colorful open-world environments. Set for a 2023 launch, Blue Protocol has a lot of hype behind it, especially amongst anime fans.

With the beta on the horizon, the developers have finally released the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements. This is obviously incredibly important to any adventurer who is looking to have a seamless experience without encountering any performance-related issues.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re aiming to delve into Blue Protocol or just wish to know whether your PC is able to run it, then our system requirements hub has everything you need to know.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blue Protocol minimum requirements

Bandai Namco Blue Protocol aims to dazzle fans with its anime artstyle.

To ensure that you can run Blue Protocol on PC smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements needed:

Blue Protocol minimum settings

OS: Windows 10（64-bit）

Windows 10（64-bit） CPU: Intel Core_i3-4340

Intel Core_i3-4340 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX660（2GB）/ AMD Radeon R7 370（2GB）

NVIDIA Geforce GTX660（2GB）/ AMD Radeon R7 370（2GB） HDD/SSD capacity: HDD 40GB

HDD 40GB Display monitor resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 DirectX: DirectX 11 or 12

Blue Protocol recommended settings

OS: Windows 10 / 11（64-bit）

Windows 10 / 11（64-bit） CPU: Intel Core i7-11700 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-11700 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 Super（8GB）AMD Radeon RX5700X（8GB)

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 Super（8GB）AMD Radeon RX5700X（8GB) HDD/SSD available capacity: SSD 40GB or higher

SSD 40GB or higher Monitor resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 DirectX: DirectX 12

It’s important to note, that all the above system requirements could change before the game’s official release, so we’ll be sure to update this article if any adjustments are made.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Blue Protocol system requirements. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Blue Protocol release hub for all the latest news and updates.