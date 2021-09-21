AEW: Owen Hart to appear in first game since 2004

Owen Hart will appear in an organization-based wrestling game for the first time since his passing in 1999, appearing in AEW’s debut title.

AEW, the wrestling promotion currently vying with WWE for popularity, will add a surprising new addition to its roster. Owen Hart, a WWE (formerly WWF) legend will appear in a game based on a wrestling organization for the first time since his tragic death in 1999.

In a statement from AEW, the company confirmed Hart will appear in the game due to a partnership with his longstanding non-profit organization, the Owen Hart Foundation.

The partnership will allow for “the production of unique and original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game”.

Advertisement

Hart’s last appearance came in the Legends of Wrestling franchise, in both its 2002 and 2004 entries.

Owen Hart to arrive in AEW’s first game

Hart’s last videogame appearance came in 1999’s WWF Attitude, which launched the same year as the star’s death in an accident at WWF’s Over The Edge PPV in May 1999.

Read More: GTA 6 fan sends Rockstar a message at AEW event

While preparing to be lowered into the ring at the event as his Blue Blazer character, Hart instead fell and landed in the ring. He was pronounced dead later that night, with his family suing the company. Following a settlement, Hart’s family refused to let Hart’s likeness appear in another game, nor would they allow for him to be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, gave the following statement:

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way.”

“We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen’s magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents.”

Advertisement

As for the AEW video game, it’s being developed by longtime WWE collaborators Yukes. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

At present, the game has no release date but is likely to arrive in 2022 at the earliest.