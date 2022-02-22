Everything we know about the AEW console game: Roster, match types, platforms, more

The first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) console game is now in active development, and while it’s still a ways off, we already have a good idea of what to expect. From an early look at the roster to full gameplay details, here’s everything we know.

The paradigm shift is now in full effect. Just a few short years after the first televised show, AEW is set to disrupt the gaming industry in a big way.

Following on from a handful of mobile titles, a full-fledged console game is now in development from some of the most experienced wrestling game developers out there.

Although it’s still early days yet, there’s plenty to be excited about with AEW’s first console launch. From match types and platforms to gameplay details, here’s everything we know about the AEW console game.

Does the AEW Console Game have a release date?

AEW’s first console game does not currently have a release date. Given the title is still in early development, we also don’t have a release window as of yet.

While the project was first unveiled at the tail end of 2020, there’s no telling how far along it may be at this point in time. Fans could still be waiting until late 2023 or early 2024 to get their hands on the AEW console game.

AEW Console Game: Platforms

The first AEW console game is set to launch across the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, & Xbox Series X | S.

There’s currently no telling if the upcoming title will eventually make its way to other platforms like PC or even the Nintendo Switch.

Regardless of your hardware, AEW has confirmed fans will still be able to play with and against their friends on various platforms. “There will be cross-platform gameplay,” Kenny Omega announced on Wrestling Observer Radio.

AEW Console Game: Trailers

AEW Console Game Teaser Trailer

AEW Console Game Darby Allin Reveal

AEW Console Game Jungle Boy Reveal

AEW Console Game: Developers

Renowned Japanese studio Yuke’s is currently leading development on the AEW console game.

Best known for its work in the professional wrestling genre, the team at Yuke’s has over 25 years of experience in the space.

From the early WWE Smackdown titles on PlayStation to the popular Smackdown vs Raw series, all the way through to WWE 2K19, Yuke’s has been responsible for a vast majority of pro wrestling games.

AEW Console Game: Gameplay Details

While we’re yet to see a full match unfold in AEW’s console game, we do have a good idea of how it’ll look and feel.

Rather than trying to “compete with the production values of WWE’s games,” as Kenny Omega explained, AEW is instead looking to revisit the classic wrestling game style. “We just want the wrestling to feel how it used to feel,” he said.

Based on early footage, this means the AEW console game will fall more in line with the likes of a WWF No Mercy, for instance, than a WWE 2K release. Faster actions, more fluid combat, and an overall quicker pace are all to be expected, according to Omega.

Outside of the squared circle itself, not much is known about the remaining features to round out the package. While ‘create a wrestler’ has been confirmed, we’re yet to hear on things like a GM mode or a story mode.

AEW Console Game: Match Types

Official match types to be featured in the AEW console game haven’t yet been nailed down. Though based on some early footage, comments from Kenny Omega, and AEW’s brief history, we can make a few educated guesses.

“We have a lot of match types,” Omega recently teased. While no specifics were revealed, it’s safe to expect more than just the traditional matches in the upcoming title.

Below is a list of possible match types we could see in the AEW console game.

Singles match (confirmed)

Intergender singles match (confirmed)

Triple threat match

Fatal four way match

Tag team match

Trios tag team match

Ladder match

Battle Royal

Steel Cage match

Lights Out match

Street Fight

Dog Collar match

Blood & Guts match

Stadium Stampede

AEW Console Game: Roster

The AEW roster is constantly growing with new stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Page, and Keith Lee making an impact in recent months.

While there are no signs of Tony Khan slowing down the new signings anytime soon, it begs the question of who will make it into the AEW console game.

New additions could take months of work, so while most original members of the roster should be guaranteed a spot, a few fresh faces might have to arrive later down the line as DLC.

Be sure to check our full look at the AEW console game roster thus far.

So that’s all we know about the upcoming AEW console game at this stage. While new trailers and further details are sure to arrive over the coming weeks, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest news right here.