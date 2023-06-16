AEW Fight Forever DLC Guide: Season Pass Roster confirmed

AEW Fight Forever is a brand-new wrestling game that is set for release on June 29, 2023. Hence, here is what we know about the DLC of the game and all the characters confirmed to be released as part of the season pass.

AEW Fight Forever is a game that takes wrestling to an all-new level. This brand-new title will involve brand-new finishers, moves, a huge roster of talent, customizations, more than 40 weapon types, and an interesting career mode.

Article continues after ad

Hence, players who love wrestling will have a lot to look forward to in this game. However, alongside the base game, the developers have also announced a DLC that will include even more characters set for release at later dates.

Here is all that we know about the DLC characters including their release dates in AEW Fight Forever.

THQ Nordic A brief look into the DLC characters for AEW Forever Fight

Here’s all 8 wrestlers coming to the AEW Fight Forever Season Pass

The list of wrestlers who will be released alongside the season pass including the exact dates has been listed below:

Article continues after ad

FTR: Revival Pack (June 29, 2023)

Dax Harwood

Cash Wheeler

Limitless Bunny Bundle (July 25, 2023)

The Bunny

Keith Lee

Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack (August 22, 2023)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hook

Danhausen

AEW Fight Forever Matt Hardy Pack (Pre-Order Bonus, Available later separately)

Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy (Broken)

It is also important to clarify that alongside these characters, the FTR: Revival Pack will feature two minigames JoinUs and Deth Race-X. The Limitless Bunny Bundle will come with minigames called MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling.

The DLCs will be part of the AEW Forever Fight Elite Edition.

Article continues after ad

Hence, this completes our guide for AEW Fight Forever DLC pack. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Everything in AEW Fight Forever Season 1: FTR, Danhausen, Keith Lee, more | AEW Fight Forever console game roster list: All confirmed wrestlers & legends | AEW Fight Forever Achievement & Trophy list | AEW All In London: How to get Wembley tickets, prices, rumors, more