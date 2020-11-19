 100 Thieves’ Froste loses mind about breaking Spider-Man - Dexerto
100 Thieves’ Froste loses mind about breaking Spider-Man

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:16

by Andrew Highton
froste and spider-man
Froste, Insomniac Games, 100 Thieves

Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Mob

100 Thieves Twitch streamer Froste may have just broken his copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with an amusing glitch that caused Spidey to take on all kinds of hilarious forms and look completely out of place.

Miles Morales has been released to great acclaim on the PlayStation 5. But Twitch streamer Froste has found a way to make the gameplay just a tiny bit different. Obviously this is a bug, one that will no doubt be patched out before long, but he completely loses it at the bizarre sight of his Spider-Man glitch.

Froste is well-known for being part of esports organization 100 Thieves. He recently managed to get a hold of a PS5 and a copy of Insomniac‘s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to go with it, but this bug must have ruined his immersion in the game at least a little bit.

Ice-Man?

miles frozen in ice
Insomniac Games
Insomniac giving you a cold, hard stare.

From the beginning of the video it’s clear that something is definitely not right. Instead of a mighty hero in a costume, our character is literally swinging through the streets of New York as block of snow. The visual is already hilarious, but it gets even funnier when Spider-Man descends onto the bad guys’ car.

The clump of snow flings itself onto the hood of the car and proceeds to thwart his foes by removing them one-by-one. He remains cool in the process, but that’s only the beginning of the madness.

Soon after, Spider-Man transforms into a tiny block of ice, a gate, a rack of t-shirts, before completing the inexplicable change into his final form…a wall.

The clip has unsurprisingly gone viral and Froste’s reaction to breaking Spider-Man only adds to the video.

There’s no doubt that Insomniac Games will be looking at this and — albeit through laughter — trying to find a fix as soon as possible.

Entertainment

Day6’s Jae Park calls out “toxic” side of the K-Pop community

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:28

by Dexerto
Day6's Jae streaming on Twitch
Twitch: eaJParkOfficial

K-Pop star Jae Park from the band Day6 has outlined his thoughts on the pattern of “toxic” behavior from people on the internet, after reacting to hate comments live on a Twitch stream.

Day6 is a hugely popular five member K-Pop group that debuted in 2015, that has since gone on to secure a substantial fan base both in Korea and worldwide.

Jae is a vocalist and electric guitarist for the band, and while he originally grew up in the US, he moved to Korea when he was offered a contract with an entertainment company following his participation in a reality show.

It’s safe to say that the K-Pop industry is a booming one, and with its recent surge in popularity across the globe, a new crop of passionate fans have joined the ever-expanding community to support their favorite artists.

OfflineTV Jae Park Collab
OfflineTV / Instagram: Jae Park
Jae has been making waves on Twitch, and even collaborated OfflineTV.

However, it’s no secret that sometimes things can be taken to the extreme by certain people, leaving the reputation of the industry as a whole at stake. No one is more aware of this than the stars themselves, and in his November 17 stream, Jae shared his thoughts on the issue.

Jae Park shares his opinion on cancel culture

Initially, he shared a hate comment he once received online where somebody said “I like Jae better when he speaks Korean because he has less of an opinion.” Jae responded “isn’t that crazy” and added that “apparently opinions are cancellable offenses now.”

Jae went on to explain that “I don’t think they’re being rude. This is what I think is happening. I think the younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

“The sad truth is that eventually within, I’d say within the next decade, all our faces are gonna be plastered onto our socials. They may be 14, 15, 12, even 20 or 30 now, what happens in ten years when they’re trying to get a job?… And they have this incredible history of toxic behavior plastered on their social media accounts. What happens then?”

He continued, “there’s a certain type of weight attached to that, and eventually, it’s not gonna be karma, it’s gonna be exactly what you said showing up on your feed ten years from now.” The chat was flooded with support for the star, with many who agreed with his point of view.

Jae continues to grow his Twitch following which currently sits at a little over 248,000, playing games like Detroit: Become Human and Among Us.