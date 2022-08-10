Forza Motorsport player roasts surprise gift sent by developers

A Forza Motorsport player has roasted the game’s developers after receiving gifted credits in their inbox, which totaled exactly one CR.

Forza Motorsport 7 is one of the most popular racing sims released within the last few years.

Many have praised the game for its incredible track designs and realistic cars, of which there are over 700.

Despite the game still having a strong player base years after launch, one fan has gone viral after hilariously hitting out at developer Turn 10.

Forza player roasts devs after small gift

User TheBestWaffleIron posted to the Forza subreddit after they were shocked at a gift they’d received from developer Turn 10.

In the picture they shared, they obtained gifted credits from the devs that totaled exactly one credit.

They sarcastically titled the post, “Wow, that’s generous! well, just the spirit of Motorsport, isn’t it?”

The post instantly went viral, shooting to the top of the page just after being posted on August 9.

Fans in the comment section joined in on the fun and said, “Don’t spend it all in one place now.”

Another cracked a great analogy, “It’s like Jeff Bezos giving a homeless man a penny and saying he did a good deed.”

TheBestWaffleIron didn’t clarify exactly why they got the gift in the first place, nor why it was such a bizarrely low amount. Hopefully, for the sake of their financial future, they are fiscally responsible with their newfound winnings.