College Football 25 players unintentionally achieved everything in Road to Glory on early access launch day because of an XP glitch that supercharges their rating.

A College Football 25 player posted on Reddit that they got tens of thousands of XP after one practice. So even though they only started as a 60 overall three-star recruit, they received 160 skill points and turned into a 98 overall player overnight.

Some players embraced the glitch because it gave them a fast track to becoming one of the best players in college football, and it’s fun to dominate opponents. However, users on the other side of the aisle argue that this glitch defeats the whole purpose of the mode and should be removed immediately.

One player responded, “You’ll never have the opportunity to play as a maxed-out RTG player after the update. You’ll have years to play as a 2-star.”

But while a segment of a player base wants to enjoy this hiccup while it’s there, others argue that the glitch has ruined their experience. Because while putting up crazy stats is always fun, if you start as a 60 overall part of the enjoyment is slowly progressing and earning every attribute point.

“It completely ruins the point of the whole mode. I started as a 2-star, and now I’m the highest-rated running back in the nation after three weeks… Just going to delete and wait for a patch,” a second user argued.

That hasn’t stopped players from begging the devs to hold off on releasing a patch until the worldwide release so they can take advantage of it themselves. College Football 25 officially launches on July 19.

“EA, please don’t fix the glitch before the broke people (me) get to play,” a third player pleaded.

The College Football 25 development team hasn’t addressed this issue. If players still want to take advantage of the early access period they can either purchase the Deluxe or MVP editions.