Forza Horizon 5 update patch notes: DLC & rewards changes, exploit fixes

Forza Horizon 5 developers have pushed their first patch for the game since release with a focus on fixing multiplayer gameplay and several reported exploits.

With the release of Forza Horizon 5 on November 5, the latest installment in the series quickly smashed launch records with over 4.5 million players on the first day. It hasn’t been without its issues, though, as many players have complained about online and visibility problems in Horizon Arcade.

Users all over social media have also reported various exploits in FH5 including ways to get insane amounts of money via driving assists and the auction house.

This update for the game fixes almost all of the reported online issues as well as provides added checks for some of the exploits.

Forza Horizon 5 November 17 patch notes & version numbers

Xbox One: 1.410.860.0

1.410.860.0 Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0

3.410.860.0 PC: 3.410.860.2

3.410.860.2 Steam: 1.410.860.0

Game Stability

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline

Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade

Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars

Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events

Fixed a crash when upgrading cars

Multiplayer

Improved stability of Horizon Life connections

Improvements to online traffic

Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life

Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events

Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events

Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC

Exploits

Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit

Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards

Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab

Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow

Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists

Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts

DLC

Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs

Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier

Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins

Rewards

Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5

Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game

Rebalanced UGC payouts

PC Settings

Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC

Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings

Other