Forza Horizon 5 devs flamed for ban decision on player’s “sexual” design

Forza Horizon 5 developers, Playground Games, are being flamed on Reddit after they issued a 7-day ban for a player’s “sexual” design.

One of the most popular aspects of the Forza Horizon series is the ability to create your own decals for your favorite cars called “liveries.” Players can even publish their favorite designs for others in the game to download.

Players have been met with various punishments after the game automatic filter flagged their design as inappropriate. Players have been banned for as long as 8,000 years due to the design that they created.

However, sometimes the game issues a ban due to”sexual” content, despite the content not actually breaking any rules. That’s the case for Reddit user sean_m_curry who received a 7-day ban for his “sexual” design despite it not breaking rules.

Forza Horizon 5 developers flamed for ban decision

Posted on January 12, The Reddit user said: “They’re really reaching here on the bans. 7 days and they claim it’s sexual.”

The image that the user was allegedly banned for showcases a large “caution” sign alongside two characters and a message signifying that the design is to “caution” people about the “chick magnet.”

It reads: “You are in the presence of a strong magnetic field which may affect the operation of pacemakers.”

After it was posted to the game’s subreddit, users began to flame the developers as they also believe there is nothing in the image worthy of being banned.

They did, however, joke that the magnet in the image mimicked a phallic shape. Many more decided to share their own ban story with the Redditor.

It’s unknown if Playground Games will ever look into fixing what causes these types of bans, but hopefully, they find a way to be more transparent when they punish creators.

