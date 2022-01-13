God of War directors want PC players to use mods

God of War 2018 is set to release on PC on January 14, and the game’s directors are totally down with players using mods— even calling the possibility “fun.”

God of War 2018 is one of the most highly-acclaimed video games in history. Once a console exclusive, Santa Monica Studios is now porting the beloved title to PC.

This marks a huge change for the game, and fans are hyped about experiencing the Norse wilderness and slobber-knocker battles with Valkyries on a 4K ultra-wide display.

However, some fans are looking forward to the possibility of modding the game to suit their tastes — whether that be giving Kratos an old-school makeover (beard versus goatee?) or completely subbing out certain characters for the likes of Darth Vader.

Advertisement

God of War’s director talks PC modding

Creative Director Cory Barlog and Senior Manager of Technical Production Matt DeWald sat down with Game Informer to discuss the title’s upcoming PC port when the subject of modding was brought up.

Read More: God of War devs confirm plan to move away from Norse mythology

Surprisingly, both Barlog and DeWald support the modding community, with Barlog even admitting to preferring playing PC games with mods.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see what people put together,” DeWald said. “Everything we have is custom, so it’s really hard to build some of that stuff. But I’m sure some very smart people out there are going to do some very cool things, and we’ll see what comes of it.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s cool,” Barlog added. “It’s fun. One of the cool parts of playing PC games is the feeling that other people can add something to it or improve upon it and enhance your experience.”

Although the duo said God of War’s PC port was not built with mod support, they are open to the possibility of adding such tools in the future — although Barlog isn’t convinced it’s something that will actually come about.

God of War releases on PC on January 14, 2021, and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games store.