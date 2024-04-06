Wild Fortnite theories suggest game could last forever

Fortnite’s been going strong for the past seven years, and many fans believe the iconic battle royale from Epic Games may even last forever.

Fortnite debuted in July 2017 with Save the World, a tower defense cooperative experience. While that mode caught a few players, it wasn’t until September 2017 that Epic Games’ title reached new heights with its Battle Royale mode.

Since then, seven years to be exact, Fortnite has become a genre-defining titan, setting the standard for the live service industry. Every few months, new seasons debut, and new content updates drop nearly every week, keeping fans heavily engaged.

With how dominant Fortnite’s run has been since it arrived, fans have been debating how long Epic Games can keep the title supported. In a post shared to the game’s subreddit, one player proposed the idea of whether or not Fortnite could truly last forever.

Of course, they clarified not exactly forever, but they presented their case on what Fortnite presents that could keep it going for a long time. “As long as they keep applying lots of updates which they will. And keep adding fan-favorite collaboration skins to the game and keep up the storyline very well, I think they will be very successful for the next 20-30 years,” the fan claimed.

The most balanced take came from this reply: “Financially, it’s very possible for Epic, their profits are through the roof every quarter. Creatively, however, I definitely see them running out of ideas in the next five to ten years, although I could be wrong.”

However, plenty of responses came in rebutting the idea of Fortnite running out of creativity given the game’s open structure, Epic Games’ could do literally anything.

Other replies were hopeful the game lasts for collector’s sake. “I think I speak for the 400+ skin locker folks. I hope so, otherwise what a waste of money,” one player jested. Others believed that Epic Games’ work via collaborations could further extend the game’s long-standing existence.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 2, introducing the legends of Greek mythology to the battle royale, proving that nearly everything functions in Epic Games’ larger-than-life title.