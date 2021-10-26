Fortnite Shadow Stone locations: Where to find & how to phase near a player

Fortnite players looking to complete every Cube Queen quest will need to find a Shadow Stone or Flopper and phase near a player. Here are the locations for both items.

The latest Fortnite update, 18.30, finally introduced the current season’s Secret Skin to the Battle Pass. By completing the Cube Queen quests, players can now unlock the villainous skin for themselves, as well as loads of matching cosmetics.

In order to unlock the Last Reality Matrix Back Bling, you’ll need to find a Shadow Stone or Shadow Flopper and phase for 3 seconds near a player. These items aren’t marked on the map, so you’ll need to know where to look to find them.

Where to find Shadow Stones in Fortnite

You can find Shadow Stones on the ground near any UFO crash site. These crash sites can be spotted on the Fortnite map at the edge of the orange biomes that spiral out from The Convergence at the center of the Island.

Land at one of these and search around for a little purple cube on the ground. These often come in groups, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble spotting them. If there aren’t any around, head to another UFO crash site.

Once you find a Shadow Stone, interact with it to ‘consume’ it and you’ll be able to continue with the quest.

Where to find Shadow Floppers in Fortnite

Unlike Shadow Stones, Shadow Floppers need to be found while fishing. You can do this at any fishing spot, but the chances of getting one are quite slim, as there’s a huge range of fish and weapons you could catch instead.

For this reason, we recommend searching for a Shadow Stone instead, as it should make this quest a lot easier to complete. If you decide you want a Shadow Flopper instead, the lake above Misty Meadows is a good fishing spot.

How to phase near a player for 3 seconds in Fortnite

As soon as you consume a Shadow Stone or Flopper, you’ll begin to phase, which means you appear as a purple ghost and float speedily around the Island. Phasing near a player for 3 seconds is as simple as spending time next to them.

The effects of the Shadow Stone or Shadow Flopper only last for a short amount of time, so you’ll need to consume one while there’s an enemy nearby. We recommend landing somewhere along the Battle Bus’ flight path where it will be busy.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Shadow Stones and Floppers! You can find details for the rest of the Cube Queen quests here, or visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news, leaks, and guides.