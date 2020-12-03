How to get Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Season 5: All locations

There’s plenty to get excited about in Fortnite Season 5, but right now we’re here to tell you all you need to know about the new Exotic Weapons.

After the epic Galactus battle that took place during Season 4’s Nexus War finale, Season 5 is putting the focus back on Fortnite lore, as Agent Jones brings together the world’s greatest hunters – including The Mandalorian – for a chaotic battle that will shape the future of The Island.

Season 5 has brought with it a number of new additions, including a brand new map and bounties that tie into the Mandalorian crossover. It’s also introduced a new class of weapons called Exotic Weapons, which can be found at various places across The Island.

At the time of writing, there are five Exotic Weapons to be found in the game, although this number will likely grow in the future – and you can be sure we’ll keep you updated when it does.

They’re not as strong as Mythic Weapons, and whether they’re actually worth your time getting is up to you. But like all limited-time weapons and collectibles in Fortnite, we’re sure fans will be doing their best to find them all.

How do you find Exotic Weapons in Fortnite?

The new Exotic Weapon class guns can only be acquired by trading Gold Bars with specific NPCs that appear at various locations on The Island. Some of these can be found at more than one location.

Not sure what Gold Bars are? We’ve got you covered in our handy guide to the new Fortnite currency. as well as our guide to completing Bounties which will reward you with more Gold Bars.

Below you’ll find the full list of new Exotic Weapons, where to find them, and who to trade with to get them:

Exotic weapons list and how to get them

Boom Sniper Rifle – The Boom Sniper can be acquired by trading bars with Splode near Craggy Cliffs. It deals 10 damage, 25 headshot damage, and attaches a 60 damage clinger to your opponent.

– The Boom Sniper can be acquired by trading bars with Splode near Craggy Cliffs. It deals 10 damage, 25 headshot damage, and attaches a 60 damage clinger to your opponent. Shadow Tracker Pistol – The Shadow Tracker can be acquired by trading bars with Reese at Dirty Docks. It deals 29 damage, 58 headshot damage, and is completely silenced.

– The Shadow Tracker can be acquired by trading bars with Reese at Dirty Docks. It deals 29 damage, 58 headshot damage, and is completely silenced. Storm Scout Sniper Rifle – The Storm Scout Rifle can be acquired by trading bars with Lexa at Hunter’s Haven. It deals 85 damage, 212 headshot damage, and tells you where the next storm circle is.

– The Storm Scout Rifle can be acquired by trading bars with Lexa at Hunter’s Haven. It deals 85 damage, 212 headshot damage, and tells you where the next storm circle is. The Dub Shotgun – The Dub can be acquired by trading bars with Dummy, who can appear either west of Dirty Docks, or southeast of Stealthy Stronghold. It deals 120 damage close range, 150 headshot damage close range, and will knock you back after firing.

– The Dub can be acquired by trading bars with Dummy, who can appear either west of Dirty Docks, or southeast of Stealthy Stronghold. It deals 120 damage close range, 150 headshot damage close range, and will knock you back after firing. The Nighthawk Revolver – The Night Hawk is acquired by trading bars with Mancake at Butter Barn which is southeast of The Zero Point. It deals 44 damage, 88 headshot damage, and its scope is in black and white when scoping in.

Each of these weapons will set you back a whopping 1225 Gold Bars, so you better get saving if you want to try them all out.

Fortnite Season 5 Exotic Weapons map

If you haven’t already memorized where the above locations are on the map, Fortnite leaker Mikey has put together a handy visual guide for finding them all, which you can see below:

As we said before, some of the NPCs that sell these weapons can spawn in various locations, so you won’t always find them where they are on this map – but it’s certainly a good place to start looking.

To get all the latest Fortnite Season 5 updates, guides, and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite page.