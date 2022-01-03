If you’re wondering where the last Winterfest present is in Fortnite, you’re not alone, as most players currently have one gift to open despite there not being any left to choose from.

Winterfest has been an exciting event for Fortnite players, with each day offering the opportunity to open a present for a free cosmetic gift – including that creepy Frozen Peely skin you’re probably seeing everywhere right now.

Although the event is coming to an end, with the majority of players having opened every present sitting under Sgt. Winter’s watchful eye at Crackshot’s Cabin, the Fortnite lobby still says there’s one present left to open.

So where is it? And more importantly, what’s going to be inside it? Let’s find out.

Where is the last present in Fortnite Winterfest?

The short and simple answer is that there is no last present to open in Fortnite. If you’ve unwrapped all 14 visible presents in Crackshot’s Cabin, then you’ve opened everything that’s on offer right now.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be a bonus ‘last present’ to open in the near future, though.

Following hours of Fortnite downtime towards the end of December 2021, Epic took to Twitter to explain the situation and promised to “make up for lost time” – could this be the reason behind the extra present?

“Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open?” they tweeted. “Sit tight, we’re working on that.”

Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

While there’s a chance this ‘extra present’ could just be a glitch, it does seem strange that Epic wouldn’t just directly say that in their tweet. It reads more like a teaser – especially with the present emoji at the end.

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 event is expected to end on January 6, 2022, so we should find out what’s happening by then.

What’s inside the last Fortnite present?

Right now, we don’t have any idea what will be in the final Fortnite Winterfest present, or if there will even be a final present to open. It all depends on whether this is a bug or a teaser from Epic Games.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for something Spider-Man related, especially as a glitch has been showing all presents as being ‘from MJ’ for some players – but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

