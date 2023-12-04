Where to find Trailsmasher SUV in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 introduces the Trailsmasher SUV, but it’s a bit of a pain to find. Here’s what you need to know to find the SUV’s location.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is here, and with it comes a slew of new changes and exciting features to test out. New movement mechanics, a train that drives throughout the map, and new skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake are just the tip of this season’s iceberg.

Aside from all the big changes and features, there’s also a new SUV for all off-road enthusiasts. However, it’s been quite a challenge to find the SUV.

If you’re one of the many looking for the Trailsmasher SUV in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the SUV in Fortnite

Your best chance of finding the Trailsmasher SUV is by heading over to Grand Glacier, located to the right of the Reckless Railways POI. Once there, head to the northside gated entrance guarded by Legion Grunts, and you’ll see the SUV parked for the taking.

Boasting 1050 HP, the Trailsmasher SUV is a ride like no other. Ride in style, and comfort, as you and the squad blaze through any off-road situation.

To date, it’s unknown if the vehicle spawns anywhere else on the map, but time will likely tell if that changes. We’ll keep this page updated as more spawn points come to light.

