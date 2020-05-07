SypherPK explains why Fortnite Season 3 could be "the best season ever"

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has praised Epic’s recent changes to Fortnite, and is holding out hope for Chapter 2: Season 3, claiming the next big update could be “the best ever” for the battle royale.

Epic have been widely criticized for how they’ve handled Fortnite since the start of Chapter 2. A lack of transparency, slow updates, and broken mechanics have turned some of the game’s most passionate supporters away.

SypherPK led a plea to the developers to fix some of the game’s biggest issues just two weeks ago. Now, he’s singing their praises, as Epic has turned their attention to problems the community wants fixed.

Their recent changes to Fortnite have been drastic. OP weapons like Heavy Snipers have been nerfed. More casual modes like Party Royale have been added. Controller aim assist has been toned down. All these and more has Sypher looking forward to possibly Fortnite’s “best season ever.”

"I'm really excited for this new season, mainly because Epic has done a lot over the last few weeks to address some of the issues people have been facing from a casual and competitive perspective,” he said.

“I have a really good feeling about Chapter 2: Season 3. I have a feeling it could be one of the best seasons in Fortnite ever. I don't know what it will hold. I really love this game, and I want to see it succeed, so I'm optimistic about next season."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkzbFXtWUVs

Sypher pointed towards two changes that made him feel that way. First, it was the removal of skill-based matchmaking from Squads. Then, it was changing the competitive ruleset after pleas from pros. Both have improved the quality of the game dramatically for all players.

“[SBMM being removed] means the game’s going to be a lot more casual, and a lot less sweaty,” he said. “As a YouTuber, I can get back to doing funny meme-style videos. The game’s are easier and less sweaty.

“[In competitive] Epic had a problem with the elims being too rewarding, and people were complaining about this,” he added. “In a couple of days, Epic announced they were reducing the elimination points from four points to two so that it rewards players who play out a full game.

“Epic were able to make a change pretty much immediately after receiving feedback from players ⁠— the communication is awesome, and they were really quick with their response. They’re listening, open to feedback, and they’re acting on what people are saying.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4OSu-4xnFw

While Sypher admitted there were still issues present ⁠— like the number of AI in lobbies only going up ⁠— he was relieved Epic had implemented some positive change into Fortnite.

Other content creators like CouRage have joined the chorus of praise. Between that, and Fortnite’s player count skyrocketing to new levels, it looks like Epic may have finally righted the ship many believed had run aground for good.