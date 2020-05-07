How to watch Fortnite Party Royale: schedule, rewards, artists

The next major in-game event for Fortnite is on the way, with the Party Royale Premier set to light the Main Stage with performances from world-renowned DJs deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis.

Epic Games have been going big with these party events, the latest being Travis Scott’s concert that featured a new single from the Grammy-nominated artist. Before that, it was a mesh of cinematic events for players to gaze upon, and even epic battles between towering figures.

But now, the Epic Games team are going to feature three headliners in their digital music festival, along with a chance for Fortnite players to collect an exclusive item for participating.

How to watch the Party Royale Premier

The three artists are set to premiere on the stage starting Friday May 8 at 6 PM PDT / 9 PM ET, which should last about one hour.

The show will start at that time, but players can log in to the festivities throughout the entire hour. Since it’s a live event, don’t be surprised if you miss a couple of tracks if you’re running late.

The Fortnite page has them listed as Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5, presumably the order that they’ll come on live in a back-to-back-to-back set.

Exclusive Fortnite Back Bling, Attractions, and Encore

Even if the artists aren’t exactly your taste, every Fortnite collector should still queue in to the game during the weekend, since it’s the only way to get the reactive back bling.

The Neon Wings Back Bling will be up for grabs during the span of Friday, May 8 at 3 PM PDT / 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM ET.

The wings are a perfect compliment for people to use during the DJs’ sets - but if you miss it, there would still be time to catch a show.

There will be a follow-up performance on May 9 from 11 AM PDT to 12 PM PDT / 2 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Although it won’t be live, it will be a way for people to catch the broadcast in case they couldn’t make the first show.

There’s going to be loads to explore during the event for players who just want to indulge in that. A Skydive Rift obstacle course, Fishsticks’ Boat Race game, and new items will also be available for people to try out.

There’s going to be a lot for people to explore during the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere that will have any fan covered for the weekend festivities.