CouRage explains how Fortnite's finally getting better ahead of Season 3

Popular YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has made it clear that he believes Fortnite is back on the up, with an array of updates to improve the game and bring it back to the top.

CouRage was once one of the biggest names in Fortnite, a top streamer and the voice of some of the most iconic moments in the game’s competitive endeavors as a commentator at events such as the Fortnite World Cup.

Though he explained in April 2020 why he had moved on from playing Fortnite, saying that it would “drive him insane” to still be playing it in the way he did during its glory days, it looks like his opinion might be reverting.

After a series of updates and changes made, including weapon balancing and player communication opportunities, CouRage praised Epic Games for what was happening.

In a tweet posted on May 6, he listed some of the changes made, including the Heavy Sniper nerf, aim assist tweaks, and “giving more transparency on decisions,” evidently delighted at what was going on.

His final note was the most telling, saying that “Fortnite is turning around,” a clear sign that he believes the game may be returning to what it once was, as an absolute gaming powerhouse.

Epic Games in the last two weeks:

-Nerfed Heavy Sniper

-Tweaked aim assist

-Removed SBMM from squads

-Began communicating better on Reddit

-Brought back tournament broadcasts

-Improved competitive roadmap

-Gave more transparency on decisions



Holy shit. Fortnite is turning around — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 6, 2020

Many respondents agreed with Dunlop, clearly of the belief that Epic’s communication with and responsiveness to the community’s biggest desires and concerns is making for a great change.

One of the bigger names to respond to CouRage was top streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan, who agreed with his opinion and shared his excitement for the upcoming Season 3.

Yes sir, next season about to be ? — SypherPK (@SypherPK) May 6, 2020

It’s no secret that Fortnite isn’t the behemoth it was once upon a time, but the game remains massively popular to this day and, if Epic Games implement the right changes and fixes heading in to Season 3, they may indeed be “turning around.”