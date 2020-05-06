Fortnite hits new all-time total players record

Epic Games announced a major milestone for Fortnite as the battle keeps on growing – and just in time for the game’s live Party Royale Premiere.

Through its first ten seasons, the end of the world event, and a successful launch of Chapter 2, Fortnite has amassed over 350 million registered players - and is primed to keep that number growing.

The devs also announced the number of hours people have poured into Fortnite in just the month of April, coupling the impressive player count with an even more impressive number signaling the amount of retention it has on active users.

In 30 days, the Fortnite community had over 3.2 billion hours cached into the Fortnite servers. Against all memers, the battle royale isn’t quite dead yet.

In fact, it’s almost the opposite of dead. The Fortnite developers have been creating unique experiences for audiences to congregate and celebrate within the Epic Game servers, as seen in the case of the game's record-breaking Travis Scott concert.

The next festival in the lineup will be on Friday, May 8 at 6 PM PDT / 9 PM ET when artists Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 will take the Main Stage in the Party Royale Premiere.

While it’s always worth it to make it to the live show, there will be an encore for the festivities the following day on May 9 at 11 AM PDT to 12 PM PDT / 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

Fortnite’s Party Royale will be an entire playlist unto itself that will restrict any weapons or mats, while giving players fun side attractions like the Skydive Rift, Fishsticks’ Boat Race and new items to explore like the Paint Launcher.

Starting with the Marshmello live concert, special releases have only transformed and evolved into epic in-game events like the Mecha-Monster fight that took over the main part of the island.

Of course, the Travis Scott concert famously attracted longtime fans of the game, as well as new Ragers that had yet to log hours into that battle royale.

With Epic combining the grand allure of these in-game experiences and refining the title with every update, it’s only a matter of time before Fortnite will celebrate its next target accolade of 400 million players.