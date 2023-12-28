Players call Fortnite “buzzkill” for locking collab items behind Battle Passes

Fortnite players are calling the game a “buzzkill” for locking collaboration cosmetics behind Battle Passes that are never to be seen again. Here are their reactions and comments on social media.

Fortnite has garnered significant acclaim for its unique in-game cosmetics as well as its intriguing and revolutionary gameplay mechanics. As the season progresses, the Battle Pass, a tier system that rewards players with exclusive outfits, emotes, and other items, turns into one of the most intriguing aspects of Fortnite’s cosmetic offerings.

Article continues after ad

Specific Battle Pass seasons are distinguished by a large number of collaboration skins, which are exceptionally sought-after outfits and items generated from affiliations with celebrities, franchises, and icons of popular culture.

Article continues after ad

Whether it be a complete Marvel-themed Battle Pass or one featuring specific characters such as Peter Griffin, The Mandalorian, or Spider-Gwen, these outfits are pass-holder exclusive and will never be seen again.

This means that these cosmetics and outfits will never again be available in the Item Shop or the game, eliminating any opportunity for players to obtain them. At this time, players are referring to Fortnite as a “buzzkill” for the same reason they desire the return of Battle Pass-exclusive collab items to the Item Shop.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players demand Battle Pass collab items back in the Item Shop

A Reddit user posted a collage of Fortnite Battle Pass collab outfits right from Deadpool, Rick Sanchez, Darth Vader, and many more while writing on the post, “Such a buzzkill that so many collabs are locked behind battle passes. I would happily buy them if they were in the shop.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As they argued about the exclusivity of such outfits strictly for Battle Pass owners, many such players turned in their thoughts.

One such player said, “Man new to the game and have seen these skins around, I’m very sad I won’t be able to get them. Guess it’s the downside of getting into the game late.” Another chimed in, “They should do the COD mobile battle pass system. You can access previous battle passes and work on them anytime after purchasing them.”

Article continues after ad

A third user commented, “I would gladly pay extra if they put battle pass skins in the store a few years after at a higher price than regular item shop skins. I get FOMO is the business practice but FOMO doesn’t work when it’s something I literally can’t ever get.”

Article continues after ad

While there are plenty of collaborations that have happened in Fortnite to date, you can check out the full list right here at Dexerto.