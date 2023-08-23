Old-school Fortnite players claim Creative mode “ruined” the game

Longtime Fortnite fans have blamed the introduction of Creative 2.0 to the game for “ruining” the game, and leading to the removal of fan-favorite classic LTMs.

Even though various Fortnite modes and maps exist in creative mode, these fan-made creations have been increasingly criticized over time as they fail to be as popular amongst the original fans who have been around since the first season.

Creative allows players to make their own maps and modes for the community to enjoy and get feedback using the in-game Unreal Editor.

Article continues after ad

On August 21, countless fans gave their opinions in response to a X/Twitter post claiming “creative ruined Fortnite.”

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players cry out for LTMs to return

The post showed a comparison of the old Limited Time Modes that were previously removed by Epic Games in place of Creative mode as hundreds flooded in to give their opinions.

The general consensus agreed with this view as well.

“It should never be the game’s main focus nor its future,” the author of the post said.

Article continues after ad

“It’s definitely no replacement for LTMs made by professionals who know what they’re doing,” Another responded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The classic LTM feature gave players alternate game modes to enjoy instead of the main battle royale mode for a limited time.

Many fans expressed that they don’t play Creative Mode at all in comparison.

Article continues after ad

“I used to play the official LTM of that week, now I just log off.” One said.

However, others see a place for both modes.

Article continues after ad

“We just need LTMs back and that’s it, creative is fun if you find the right map.” A fan said.

Limited-time modes had long been a fan-favorite in Fortnite, however ever since the developers removed them to allow fans to create their own in Creative they have not been as popular.

There has been no word about LTMs returning in Fortnite, however Epic looks to be returning to its roots in different ways in Season 4 Chapter 4 when it releases on August, 25.

Article continues after ad