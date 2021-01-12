Logo
NRG’s Zayt retires from competing in Fortnite, announces future career plans

Published: 12/Jan/2021 21:12 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:50

by Albert Petrosyan
One of the biggest names in Fortnite, William ‘Zayt’ Aubin, is officially retiring from playing the game competitively and will remain with NRG as both a content creator and a coach/analyst the reviews games live on his stream.

Few Fortnite players achieved the prominence that Zayt did during his heyday; as a finalist for both the battle royale’s Solos and Duos World Cup finals in 2019, the longtime competitive player is regarded as one of the best the game has ever seen.

However, on January 12, in a brief broadcast on his Twitch channel, Zayt announced that he will no longer be competing in Fortnite: “What I’m going to be doing, which feels really weird to say especially coming from someone like me, is stop competing in Fortnite. I’m going to stop playing tournaments, I’m going to stop playing scrims.”

Why did Zayt retire from competitive Fortnite?

The streamer ultimately attributed his reason for quitting competitive Fortnite to the lack of having fun. He explained that, in the early days of the battle royale, playing with friends was all about having casual fun, and when the competitive side of the game took off, that was replaced with his desire to win and be the best.

He highlighted his placements at the World Cup finals (fourth in Duos, 35th in Solos) as one of the major turning points of his career, due to the disappointment of falling short of his ultimate goal, which was to win the event.

However, he continued to compete, and even after finally winning the Duos FNCS in Season 2 of Chapter 2, the victory hadn’t fulfilled him the way he’d imagined. Zayt quickly came to the realization that playing the game was no longer fun for him.

“One of the worst things in life would be to have regrets. I was telling myself if I quit the game or retire, I’ll regret it forever because the next World Cup or the next big event – that could be me winning it. Basically, I didn’t have fun playing the game and I didn’t have competing or getting better at the game.”

Zayt reveals future career plans with NRG

Zayt has made it very clear that he’s not completely done with Fortnite – quite the contrary, he will continue with NRG as a content creator focusing on the battle royale, while also acting as a coach/analyst and reviewing matches live on his stream.

“Before you guys freak out, I’m not leaving NRG, I’m staying in the Fortnite scene,” he said. “I’m going to become a coach, analyst, mentor type of thing. I’m not going to be a private coach; basically what I’m going to be doing is streaming watching scrims, and when they’re playing, I’m going to explain to you guys what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.

“I’m going to be pushing out YouTube videos, putting out a bunch of helpful stuff for competitive. You’re not going to see a Zayt highlight, you’re not going to see an ‘I dropped 30 kills in Arena.'”

You can watch Zayt’s entire announcement broadcast below:

Messages poured in on social media following Zayt’s massive announcement, as other competitive Fortnite players and veterans of the game who he’d teamed with in the past took to Twitter to express their support.

While there’s no doubt that the competitive ranks of Fortnite will miss Zayt, the good news is that his charismatic presence will continue to live within the battle royale’s vast community.

His knowledge and mastery of the game’s ins and outs are unparalleled and will be invaluable to all those who watch him as a live coach and analyst.

League of Legends

How to watch LCS Lock In 2021: Stream, teams & schedule

Published: 12/Jan/2021 21:15 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:18

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto

LCS

The LCS is kicking off 2021 not with the Spring Split, but with a new tournament called Lock In. Similar to the KeSPA Cup or Demacia Cup, NA’s top teams will duke it out in a pre-season event right before the main season. Here’s what you need to know.

  • LCS Lock In 2021 is a new pre-season tournament for all 10 teams.
  • $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winner.
  • Games start on January 15.

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February. The action kicks off on January 15 over on the LCS Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.

LCS Lock In 2021: Teams & groups

As we mentioned earlier, all 10 of the LCS teams will be taking part in the Lock In tournament. Some teams may choose to field their academy rosters instead of their main rosters, but with $150,000 on the line, there’ll definitely be some teams gunning for the flag.

Among them, Summer 2020 champions TSM would be favorites. Having made a number of moves in the off-season, only keeping jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Lu, the new squad will have a hard task in front of them. Team Liquid, CLG, and Cloud9 also made some big moves in the off-season to catch back up.

The 10 teams will be split into groups of two, with the top four from each group making it to the single-elimination playoffs.

Group A Group B
TSM FlyQuest
100 Thieves Cloud9
CLG Dignitas
Golden Guardians Evil Geniuses
Team Liquid Immortals

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves vs TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG vs Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas vs FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians vs CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B
Group B		 Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals vs Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG vs 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals vs Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid vs 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG vs TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians vs Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid vs TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals vs FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm
TBD vs TBD 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm