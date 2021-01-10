Logo
Benjyfishy says competitive Fortnite could die as prize pools keep getting lower

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:50

by Julian Young
Season 5 of the Fortnite Competitive Series hasn’t even started, but pro players – like Benjy ‘benjyfishy’ David Fish – are already calling out Epic Games over the lack of prize money that’s up for grabs in 2021.

The Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) wrapped up its Season 4 competition in November 2020, and players have been eagerly awaiting the start of FNCS in Season 5. On December 4, Epic Games announced their plans for the next series of Fortnite’s top competitive tournaments.

Epic later confirmed that Season 5 of FNCS would begin on February 4. Outside of FNCS tournaments, the developer also announced they would be “putting together a schedule featuring more weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups.”

While this seemed to be a community-focused move, player opinion turned negative when Epic revealed details on the prize pools for some of the additional events. After seeing the news, pro player benjyfishy voiced concerns on the state of competitive Fortnite in 2021.

Epic’s recent announcement of “Bragging Rights” events was not well-received by the community.

Benjyfishy tweeted out two separate threads regarding the competitive scene. He began by pointing out how 2021 features the “least amount of tournaments we have ever had with the least amount of money.” He added that on top of those problems, Fortnite’s fun-factor is also at an all-time low.

The pro then voiced concerns about Epic’s distribution of prize money. “Every time we see that they lower cash cup prize pool we think that they are gonna put it into FNCS or something but it literally never happens,” he said, speaking about the reduced prize pools across the board.

Benjyfishy started his second series of tweets by mentioning how these issues were handled much better in the past. He said that there is no longer a reason for him to “grind” the game like he did in the past due to a lack of enjoyment and the smaller financial incentives.

He also shared his thoughts on the current trajectory of the competitive Fortnite scene. Benjyfishy argued that if Epic continues reducing prize pools – and the incentive for new players and veterans to compete – “the comp scene will slowly start dying out.”

And the NRG player is not the only big-name player to share concerns on the current state of FNCS and competitive Fortnite. Other prominent pros and content creators voiced their own concerns too.

Fellow pro player Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman called out Epic for the large reductions in prize money. Referencing the announcement of “Friday Nite Bragging Rights” (where winners receive a mention from the competitive Fortnite Twitter account) Wolfiez joked that prize pools have been reduced to “shoutouts.”

Other well-known players like Ryan ‘Chap’ Chaplo and Leon ‘Khanada’ Khim shared their own concerns on the state of competitive play. Chap joked that the FNCS prize pool would be reduced to V-Bucks, while Khanada blasted Epic over their reductions in prize pool money.

“600 for first are you f**king serious bro how does it go from 3k to 600,” the pro player asked, referencing an 80% reduction in prize money for some events. The responses from fans showed the community largely feels the same way, with many voicing their own disappointment in the smaller prize pools.

While most of the community has been critical of competitive play heading into 2021, some players are trying to find a silver lining. FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill chimed in on the subject, offering his criticism of the situation but also providing an idea for Epic to address the community’s feedback.

Using money from Battle Pass sales could be an easy way for Epic to provide higher prize pools moving forward. With revenue from each pass adding up to hundreds of millions of dollars, giving some of that back to the community could go a long way in addressing the current concerns.

Epic has not released any new updates on competitive Fortnite since the Bragging Rights announcement on January 6. It remains to be seen whether the developer will respond to the community’s backlash or take any action to up the prize pools for tournaments moving forward.

FalleN accuses Immortals COO of “lying” about payments after MIBR-Team Liquid move

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:40 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 15:27

by Calum Patterson
Shortly after the confirmation of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo’s move to Team Liquid, leaving MIBR after two years, a disupte took place publicly between the Brazilian pro and Immortals COO, Tomi ‘lurppis’ Kovanen.

The spat came about after Team Liquid apologized to MIBR for failing to notify them of the announcement about FalleN’s move.

The team wrote on Twitter, “In the excitement of the day we forgot to give @MIBR warning before announcing Fallen. We strive to be good partners off the server and should have checked ourselves.”

Lurppis, a former player, caster, and analyst, now the COO at Immortals, MIBR’s parent company, responded, saying it was “common courtesy” for organizations to agree on a release time for announcements.

Fallen and Twistzz
Team Liquid / MIBR
FalleN has joined Team Liquid, replacing Twistzz in the lineup.

The conversation took a turn when a fan raised an issue around MIBR’s signing of the old SK Gaming lineup, as luppis replied: “we continue pursuing options against SK because our German lawyers have advised us that SK illegally withheld ~$250k from the players, which we paid each at different times. However, we also paid them ~$100k each in extra salary above contract, but that never comes up”

FalleN took issue with this statement, responding to deny that he had been paid the $100,000 ‘in extra salary above contract.’

“That’s not true as you never paid me and made sure I sign out without receiving it,” FalleN said. “Signing an NDA with you doesn’t mean I will see you lying on social media and be quiet.”

Kovanen responded to FalleN’s accusation, explaining that it was worked out as “part of the buyout” and reiterating that Immortals “paid you ~$100k extra out of the kindness of our hearts in good faith, outside of what we had contractually agreed to.”

Clarifying his comment, lurppis continued: “Kindness of heart was a figure of speech, but we paid them the full salary even though they weren’t legally entitled to it because we wanted to show good faith and thought it would help long-term.”

FalleN has not publicly responded to the Immortals COO since, so a resolution to this dispute does not appear to be forthcoming.

For now, FalleN is joining up with his new North American teammates under the Team Liquid banner. The squad’s first competitive action together will be at the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19.