Fortnite players fuming over “sweaty youngsters” ruining Season OG

Fortnite fans returning to the game with the release of ‘OG Season’ are hitting out at “youngsters” and their building.

Fortnite players are currently flocking back to Epic’s battle royale, as the fan-favorite OG map is back and with it all the old weapons, bringing a ton of nostalgia back for fans.

Taking everything back to where it all started, the OG Season has brought back an influx of players, with the game even peaking at an all-time high player count since being publicly tracked in-game from April 2023.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s fair to say Fortnite is still a vastly different game from what it once was, where some players are struggling to keep up with the “youngsters” that have taken over.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players hit out at “youngsters” building

Fortnite returned to its old ways on November 3, where straight away some voiced their frustrations as they struggled to compete with other players.

“Fortnite is officially a youngsters game man I can’t compete,” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding the heartbroken emoji.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the replies, some poked fun and fired shots at how the player is just ‘washed’ and unable to keep up with how the game is played. “Nah you just washed,” one joked.

“Realising you’re washed after coming back to the game you once loved gotta be the hardest thing to stomach,” said another.

On the other hand, some suggested that they try out the ‘No Build’ mode, which could be more suited to their pace and style of play. “Zero build is the only way,” said one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although we’ve experienced it all before, Fortnite OG has been a breath of fresh air for players. However the experience won’t last forever, so be sure to drop in before it ends on December 2.