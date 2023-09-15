RamBeau returns to Apex Legends esports after short-lived retirement

Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy has announced his return to competition Apex Legends after a short-lived retirement and a stint with DarkZero Esports.

RamBeau had an interesting 2023 ALGS season. The player and his team joined The Guard in late 2022 and competed at the 2023 Split 1 Playoffs under the organization where they placed in the top 20.

However, the team was caught up in the organization’s downsizing in early 2023, with it telling him and his teammates that they were allowed to look for other opportunities. The squad eventually signed with Sentinels on March 10 and started competing under their brand.

A few weeks after signing with Sentinels, RamBeau announced his retirement from competitive Apex Legends. He cited a loss of love for the game, and “unfortunate family matters” as his reasons for walking away.

RamBeau to return to Apex Legends esports for 2024 ALGS season

However, RamBeau would return to competitive play weeks later with DarkZero Esports, saying he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world. His return caused some controversy as other pros found his short-lived retirement disrespectful to his former team.

The Apex pro would go on to address the controversy publicly, revealing that he apologized to his former teammates and would have changed how he handled the situation if he could.

DarkZero would eventually release RamBeau on May 2, 2023, in favor of young up-and-comer Brody ‘Xynew’ Geissler. DarkZero would go on to place 23rd in the ALGS Championships, leaving the tournament in the bracket stage.

Now, with a whirlwind 2023 ALGS season behind him, RamBeau revealed on social media that he has signed a contract with a team and is returning to professional Apex Legends.

“Back for Year 4. Time to bring the energy back to this mf,” he said.