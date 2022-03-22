Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic is a new Assault Rifle introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and it packs a punch. Here’s everything you need to know, including where to find it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is in full-flight, and players have been diving right in to check out all the new content. However, one of the most sought-after additions is the new Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic.

Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic is an automatic two-shot burst weapon. It deals 36 damage per shot, which equates to 140 damage per second. It also comes with a Red Dot Sight, making it incredibly accurate.

These qualities have made it a popular choice among players. However, it’s only available at a specific location, and you’ll need to down a powerful foe to obtain it. Don’t stress, though. We’ve got you covered right here with a full breakdown.

How to get Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic in Fortnite Season 2

First, make your way to The Fortress, located between Command Cavern and Tilted Towers. It’s a new POI filled with good quality loot, so there’s a good chance you’ll encounter other players there, too.

Next, look for Doctor Slone — a powerful boss that carries the weapon. You’ll need to defeat her to obtain it. In the fight, she will unleash two clones of herself onto you too that need to be taken out too.

Avoid fighting them at close quarters since it will be easier for them to overwhelm you. Instead, keep your distance. You can even land on the roof and shower them with grenades to make it easier.

Once defeated, she’ll drop Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic as the perfect reward for your efforts. Then, you can hop on your merry way and use it to wreak havoc on opponents for the rest of the round.

And with that, you’ll know exactly where to find Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle Mythic and what you’ll need to do to obtain it. It won’t be a walk in the park, especially considering many other players will be after it too.

However, it’s worth the effort since it can give you the edge in shootouts with its sheer power and accuracy and, in turn, help you win. If you want to check out more Fortnite guides, you can find them on our hub.