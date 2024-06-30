Is Fortnite Reload a permanent game mode?

Fortnite Reload brings back the OG experience with a twist. But is Reload a permanent game mode or is it just here for a limited-time? Here’s what you should know.

Fortnite Reload in Chapter 5, Season 3 added a fresh yet nostalgic experience outside the regular Battle Royale modes. Tilted Towers, Retail Row, and other early POIs finally returned to the game, along with some classic OG weapons.

Aside from these additions, the graphics were also tweaked – resembling how the early Fortnite days looked. However, what really sets this mode apart from the Battle Royale during the Fortnite OG season is its reboot mechanics.

With a smaller map and faster respawn times, matches tend to be more fast-paced, which feels like a completely different experience than Zero Build and Battle Royale – and players love it. But is the mode going to be permanent? Or is it just another LTM?

Is Fortnite Reload permanent?

Epic Games has yet to confirm whether or not Reload is a permanent game mode, but seeing the players’ feedback and the fact that this mode managed to surpass others in terms of concurrent players, it’s likely that it’s not going anywhere. Though as always, it’s ideal not to keep your hopes up until there’s official news.

That said, looking back at how this mode is treated, there’s always a chance it’s going to be permanent. When Fortnite Reload was first released, the mode was only limited to Squads, leaving some players frustrated as they didn’t have enough friends to play with.

After all, nothing beats playing with friends and coordinating how to snatch the Fortnite Reload rewards together. To ensure no one was left out, Epic Games listened to feedback and recently added Duos and Trios to the mode.

Aside from that, well-known leaker iFireMonkey has also revealed in an X post that Junk Rifts and the B.R.U.T.E. (Mech) are “in the files for Fortnite Reload.” This makes it even more likely that the mode will stay, as Epic seems to have plans to support and update Reload with more additions.

Overall, while it’s still speculation, it’s safe to assume Fortnite Reload will likely be permanent. After all, unlike Fortnite OG – which is tied to a whole mini-season – Reload is a separate game mode, like LEGO Fortnite and Festival, that doesn’t affect the main Battle Royale modes.