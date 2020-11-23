New Fortnite NFL skins arriving before Season 5: Release date & time - Dexerto

The National Football League and Epic Games have announced a continuation in their partnership, which is allowing for a slew of new NFL-themed skins in the mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite within the next few days.

NFL skins in Fortnite are nothing new. Back in 2018, a slew of skins based on NFL football teams made their way into the game, much to the excitement of fans of the sport.

Unfortunately, while the skins returned to the Item Shop in early 2020 due to the Super Bowl, they never really gained notoriety, with the only exception being when Epic gave players a free refund for the skins after the Washington Football Team’s name and logo was changed a few months back.

Despite this, it seems like more NFL skins are on the way.

New NFL Fortnite skins

The two mega companies have recently announced that they will be “extending” their partnership to allow for more NFL skins in Fortnite. According to a joint press release from both companies, the new skins will be completely redesigned from their previous looks and will have a “more athletic” and “aerodynamic look and feel”.

This new selection of skins will be called the Gridiron Gang Outfits and will represent all 32 NFL teams in both the AFC and NFC.

In addition to the newly redesigned skins, fans will also have a chance to get their hands on a brand new Back Bling for their NFL skins, named Logo-a-go-go. While the name’s a bit of a tongue-twister, these new items are basically just the logo for the team you want to represent stuck onto the back of your character.

Release Date and Time

According to the company, the skins and back bling will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop in just a few days, on November 25. Like every other item added to the in-game store, it should appear when the store gets updated that day.

Starting November 25, new re-designed NFL skins will be in the Item Shop! (via @zatheo_) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 23, 2020

Currently, the big unknown is how long the items will be in the shop for. Surely, they’ll only be available for a limited time, however, the exact time frame is unclear. It could be in their for as short as a day or maybe a bit longer.

Chances are though that Epic will give fans a few days to get their hands on it before pulling it from the store. Regardless, NFL fans should be ready to grab these items if they want it because with Fortnite, you never know when they’ll come back.