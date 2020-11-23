 New Fortnite NFL skins arriving before Season 5: Release date & time - Dexerto
New Fortnite NFL skins arriving before Season 5: Release date & time

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:07

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/NFL

The National Football League and Epic Games have announced a continuation in their partnership, which is allowing for a slew of new NFL-themed skins in the mega-popular battle royale game Fortnite within the next few days. 

NFL skins in Fortnite are nothing new. Back in 2018, a slew of skins based on NFL football teams made their way into the game, much to the excitement of fans of the sport.

Unfortunately, while the skins returned to the Item Shop in early 2020 due to the Super Bowl, they never really gained notoriety, with the only exception being when Epic gave players a free refund for the skins after the Washington Football Team’s name and logo was changed a few months back.

Despite this, it seems like more NFL skins are on the way.

New NFL Fortnite skins

Epic Games/NFL
The new NFL skins will feature a redesigned look compared to their old versions.

The two mega companies have recently announced that they will be “extending” their partnership to allow for more NFL skins in Fortnite. According to a joint press release from both companies, the new skins will be completely redesigned from their previous looks and will have a “more athletic” and “aerodynamic look and feel”.

This new selection of skins will be called the Gridiron Gang Outfits and will represent all 32 NFL teams in both the AFC and NFC.

In addition to the newly redesigned skins, fans will also have a chance to get their hands on a brand new Back Bling for their NFL skins, named Logo-a-go-go. While the name’s a bit of a tongue-twister, these new items are basically just the logo for the team you want to represent stuck onto the back of your character.

Release Date and Time

According to the company, the skins and back bling will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop in just a few days, on November 25. Like every other item added to the in-game store, it should appear when the store gets updated that day.

Currently, the big unknown is how long the items will be in the shop for. Surely, they’ll only be available for a limited time, however, the exact time frame is unclear. It could be in their for as short as a day or maybe a bit longer.

Chances are though that Epic will give fans a few days to get their hands on it before pulling it from the store. Regardless, NFL fans should be ready to grab these items if they want it because with Fortnite, you never know when they’ll come back.

Fortnite leaker claims mods are coming soon

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:39

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character standing near a workbench
Epic Games

Fortnite could soon be getting support for mods if a claim from a reliable leaker is to be believed. 

Since being released over three years ago, Fortnite’s new content and changes have all come from Epic Games. The developers had added everything from new weapons to a new map, as well as unique vehicles that you won’t see anywhere else.

Though, Fortnite players have gone above and beyond with their own creations in Creative mode – using all the tools at their disposal to create wacky and huge maps that provide hours of fun. 

However, Epic Games could soon be handing players the power to use mods in Fortnite to make things a little more interesting. 

Epic Games
Epic Games have had control over all of Fortnite’s content, but that could soon change,

Reliable leaker Lucas7Yoshi made the claim on Twitter on November 23, but couldn’t explain just how far the modding capabilities would stretch. 

“Modding support will be coming to Fortnite…,” the Fortnite dataminer said, before following that up with a little bit more info amid a myriad of questions from his followers.

“Confidence for this is its 100% in the works,” he added. “To what extent you could mod the game or what you could do with it I’m not sure. But it’s definitely by definition ‘modding’.”

It could, very well, be the case that Epic makes it possible for players to use their own weapon skins in the battle royale mode, but can make bigger and bolder changes in Save the World where their mods wouldn’t influence other players as much.

The introduction of mods would certainly excite many players, but, there is a fine balance to uphold so that they don’t completely break the game.

Plus, there is also the question of whether or not they would be PC-only or work on console too. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what further info is released surrounding the possibility of mods.