Fortnite event leak hints at another Black Hole situation for Season 5 - Dexerto

Fortnite could be set for another Black Hole blackout type event once the upcoming Galactus event comes to a close.

At the end of Fortnite Chapter 1, Epic Games sent the internet into meltdown as the battle royale was stuck behind a black hole loading screen. There was nothing to do, and some fans feared that the game was finished for good.

Obviously, that wasn’t the case, and after a few days of waiting, the game returned in its updated form – rebranded as Fortnite Chapter 2.

With the Galactus event on the horizon, fans of the uber-popular battle royale are gearing up to fight alongside some of their favorite Marvel characters. Given how much excitement there is around the event, leakers have not spoiled many details, but some have started to surface – and it appears as if the blackout could return in some form.

The potential return of a blackout was pointed out by data miner FNLeaksAndInfo on November 18, who dropped a small spoiler warning. So, if you don’t want to know anything more, this is your last chance to look away.

“Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!,’” the Aussie dataminer tweeted. “To be continued! In Season 5!”

The ‘to be continued line’ appears to come from a part of the text that will appear, likely, once the cinematic event has wrapped up. Though, that is unconfirmed at this time.

Another interesting detail to note is that the season is currently slated to end on December 1 – which is the same day as the event. This is similar to the original black hole event as well.

Some leakers have suggested that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 will get underway on December 3 – which is a Thursday, the typical day for Fortnite updates. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.