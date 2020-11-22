 Fortnite event leak hints at another Black Hole situation for Season 5 - Dexerto
Fortnite event leak hints at another Black Hole situation for Season 5

Published: 22/Nov/2020 15:30

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite black hole the end screenshot with game logo on
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite could be set for another Black Hole blackout type event once the upcoming Galactus event comes to a close. 

At the end of Fortnite Chapter 1, Epic Games sent the internet into meltdown as the battle royale was stuck behind a black hole loading screen. There was nothing to do, and some fans feared that the game was finished for good.

Obviously, that wasn’t the case, and after a few days of waiting, the game returned in its updated form – rebranded as Fortnite Chapter 2. 

With the Galactus event on the horizon, fans of the uber-popular battle royale are gearing up to fight alongside some of their favorite Marvel characters. Given how much excitement there is around the event, leakers have not spoiled many details, but some have started to surface – and it appears as if the blackout could return in some form.

Fortnite map exploding before the Black Hole event
Epic Games
The Fortnite Chapter 1 map exploded to bring about ‘The End’ black hole.

The potential return of a blackout was pointed out by data miner FNLeaksAndInfo on November 18, who dropped a small spoiler warning. So, if you don’t want to know anything more, this is your last chance to look away.  

“Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!,’” the Aussie dataminer tweeted. “To be continued! In Season 5!”

The ‘to be continued line’ appears to come from a part of the text that will appear, likely, once the cinematic event has wrapped up. Though, that is unconfirmed at this time.

Another interesting detail to note is that the season is currently slated to end on December 1 – which is the same day as the event. This is similar to the original black hole event as well.

Some leakers have suggested that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 will get underway on December 3 – which is a Thursday, the typical day for Fortnite updates. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

SypherPK uncovers overpowered Fortnite one-shot combo with Venom’s mythic

Published: 22/Nov/2020 6:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
Epic Games / Marvel / SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK always finds new and exciting ways to spice up Fortnite’s gameplay, and in his latest video, he showed players how to do an impressive one-shot combo with Venom’s mythic.

Fortnite Season 4 is coming to an end, but it hasn’t stopped Epic Games from releasing new skins and characters. However, it’s hard to find one more intimidating than Marvel’s infamous anti-hero, Venom.

Venom was added to the game in the patch 14.60 update, and since then, players have used him to wreak havoc on the battlefield. In addition to looking fantastic, players can also find his mythic, Smash and Grab, across the map.

Like the name suggests, his ability grabs his opponents and pulls them towards you. It also deals a decent 50 damage in the process. However, its real power lies in its versatility.

SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
Epic Games / Marvel
Venom recently crash-landed into the Fortnite universe.

SypherPK is always looking for new tricks to give himself an edge in Fortnite. However, he’s also very open about sharing them with the community and discussing other game elements.

In his latest video, he shared an overpowered combo he figured out with Venom’s mythic ability. He claims it will undeniably give Fortnite players “guaranteed free eliminations.”

The first trick involves pairing Venom’s ability with anything that “gets you up in the air and prevents you from taking fall damage.” In the video, he everything from Tony Stark’s gauntlets to bouncers and crash pads.

Then, it’s as simple as using pulling an enemy in mid-air and sending them crashing into the ground. If you time it correctly, there’s no way players can escape the fall damage, and they should die in one hit.

The second trick involves using Venom’s ability on enemies moments before walking into a rift. If done correctly, it will pull them into the air with you without giving them a safe descent. Instead, they’ll fall from the skies and into their inevitable death.

SypherPK’s tricks are always incredibly useful, and these aren’t any different. The second trick with Venom’s mythic ability is much harder to do than the first, but it’s also more effective.

However, it’s also essential to keep in mind that enemies can still shoot while they’re falling. If you manage to pull either one of the tricks off successfully, you’ll still need to try and dodge bullets against more skilled opponents.