LEGO Fortnite player goes viral after starting a marijuana farm “operation”

LEGO Fortnite is the newest virtual playground where players can let their imaginations run wild and one of them have gone viral for starting a stacked marijuana farm operation in-game. Here’s what it looks like and how fans reacted to it.

Among big sandbox/survival adventure games like Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite stands out as a contender and has gone viral. After its introduction in Fortnite, the mode broke the active player count of Season OG, which was already a record for Epic’s Battle Royale setup.

Article continues after ad

After more than a week of its release, players are still having a blast with the LEGO Fortnite experience, and they’re letting their creativity soar as they build vehicles like airships, cars, and monorails.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite LEGO Fortnite players are creating innovative builds.

Additionally, the level of excitement surrounding player builds is unparalleled, as they construct luxurious houses, subterranean bunkers, and recreations of famous landmarks.

One player’s creation of a fully stocked marijuana farm and its fictitious illicit operation became viral. Even if it sounds complicated, here are the reactions of fans to the hilarious creation.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite player creates a fully stocked marijuana farm in-game

A user named MitchellC published a video on TikTok, which was later shared on Facebook, where they showcased their “illegal grow (marijuana) operation” in LEGO Fortnite. The player while donning the free skin walked through their underground bunker where they had assembled rows of potted plants with multiple ceiling lights shining over them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

MitchellC / LEGO Fortnite The marijuana farm is stocked with rows of plants, barrels, and more in an underground bunker.

Furthermore, they went on to showcase a packing station, a sink, an office, and barrels of water around the area. The fictional creation replicates an actual marijuana farm underground as fans have seen in films and other media.

Article continues after ad

Soon after the clip was shared it went viral with several players tagging their friends to recreate a similar build in their LEGO Fortnite world. However, others added their comments with one fan saying, “It’s a good thing cops aren’t in the game.”

Another one chimed in, “It’s just actually on Fortnite, or is this another game because this looks fun.” A third fan added, “Breaking Bad in LEGO.”

Article continues after ad

As players continue to innovate in LEGO Fortnite, we’ve got you covered right here at Dexerto for all you need to know before you start playing the game.