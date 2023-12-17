GamingFortnite

LEGO Fortnite player builds fully functional Ferris wheel

Josh Taylor
LEGO Fortnite Ferris Wheel buildEpic Games / ZeroYaHero

One LEGO Fortnite player has shown off their very own fully functional Ferris wheel build, that allows players to board and move around as if it was the real fairground classic ride.

LEGO Fortnite broke the game’s peak player count records after millions launched into the Battle Royale game to check out the all-new mode.

Fortnite’s new way to play, lets players build and survive in their own open worlds that are centered around LEGO’s famous building blocks. With almost endless building capabilities, it has led to some remarkable creations, as more have been popping up every day across social media.

Players have been continually experiementing with the hundreds of different Building Parts and items on offer. This has included cars, boats, a monorail or even their own ultimate airship.

Now, one LEGO Fortnite player has revealed their ingenious Ferris wheel, which is a fully functional recreation of the iconic fairground ride.

LEGO Fortnite players shows off Ingenious Ferris wheel build

LEGO Fortnite player and creator ZeroYaHero showed off their Ferris wheel to Twitter / X, with a clip that shows them floating around the creation, which looks and moves just like the classic ride.

The creator revealed it was built as part of a build challenge with fellow creator MustardPlays, where ZeroYaHero stated they were “Super happy with how this turned out, even if the process to get it working was super scuffed.”

The remarkable build makes use of the various Toys on offer from the Build menu, including several Activation Switches, Small Balloons, Small Wheels, Thrusters and Dynamic Foundations to make the wooden blocks move around as part of the wheel.

Fans of the build soon commented to show their appreciation. “This is absolutely insane,” a player responded, as ZeroYaHero replied: “Yeah, the setup is really tedious but really worth the satisfaction.”

Despite the ingenious build working, the creator admitted it would only take “one pickaxe swing to practically break it all,” after one suggested it would just take one stick of Dynamite to destroy it.

