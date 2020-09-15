Jack Quaid explains why The Boys Fortnite skins "need to be a thing"

The Boys star Jack Quaid really wants to see his show represented in Fortnite with skins in the near future.

Fortnite has had an incredible amount of success with its crossover event skins ranging from Marvel and DC superheroes, Star Wars characters, and even Twitch streamers such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

Advertisement

However, not every superhero franchise has had its time to shine in Epic’s battle royale extravaganza yet, with Amazon’s The Boys still relatively new to the scene despite being extremely popular.

That could all change if Jack Quaid, who plays series protagonist Hughie Campbell, has any say in the matter.

Advertisement

In an interview with Comicbook, the actor explained how he really wants to see The Boys skins in the game, but understood there are some legal matters that would need to be attended to.

Read More: SypherPK reveals how to find the Galactus Gun in Fortnite

“There are so many legal things to figure out with that, but I've been spending a lot of my time playing Fortnite with Jessie T Usher who plays A-Train, in quarantine,” he said. “And every time I play, I'm like, ‘This is perfect for our characters, just for skins.’”

“It just makes so much sense. It makes so much sense,” he added, further pushing the idea. “It needs to be a thing.”

Advertisement

This all said, even if The Boys skins don’t end up coming to Fortnite, he still thinks the franchise should be adapted into a video game.

“I think you could make many different games out of The Boys franchise, because there's a game you can make it all about A-Train, you can make it all about The Boys and make it like a tactical, first-person shooter, third-person shooter type of thing,” he suggested.

Furthermore, he even pondered that Rocksteady Studios be the ones to make the game.

Advertisement

“I just think the different kinds of gameplay you could get from a video game would be really cool,” he added. “Get the guys that did Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and all that stuff. Get them.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for The Boys and if there is a crossover with Fortnite, but as the show grows increasingly popular the odds of that happening seem ever more likely.