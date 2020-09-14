How to get Stars Wars Squadron X-Wing Glider in Fortnite

A new glider, based on the iconic X-Wing fighter from the Star Wars franchise, is making its way into Fortnite and we've got the details on how you can get one for yourself.

At this point, Fortnite has become more than just a game. With the number of companies adding content into the game (even competing ones like DC and Marvel), the title has become more akin to a platform of sorts, bringing together multiple franchises in a way never seen before in gaming.

One of these properties is Star Wars. Towards the end of 2019, Fortnite implemented a number of different items themed around the mega-franchise including skins, gliders, and, rather infamously, lightsabers. Now, it seems like the Star Wars crossovers aren't ending any time soon.

The classic X-Wing ship from the original trilogy is being added to Fortnite as a glider, as a promotion with the upcoming game Star Wars: Squadrons. That being said, there's a couple things you'll have to do in order to get your hands on it free of additional charge.

📣 PILOTS WANTED 📣



Buy #StarWarsSquadrons on the Epic Games Store and receive the Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite!https://t.co/3bHoaY5Sor pic.twitter.com/ICQufN8tB8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 14, 2020

How do I get the new Vanguard Squadron X-Wing in Fortnite for free?

In order to get the new X-Wing glider without having to pay the 1,200 V-Bucks, you'll have to pre-order Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Game Store. Currently, pre-orders for the title are $39.99, which is obviously more than what the cosmetic costs on its own, but you do get a whole other game with it.

This deal is also not available through the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store, meaning if you only play on console and can't game on a PC, there's no way to get this glider for free unless you want to drop $40 on a game that you won't be able to play.

Is there any other way to get my hands on the Vanguard Squadron X-Wing?

Fortunately, there is. According to Epic Games, the item will be a part of the standard Fortnite item shop "from time to time," so if you want to pick it up that way, you can. As of 1:45 EST on September 14, 2020, it is in the item shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Unfortunately, that means the item will almost certainly be leaving the store when it updates, so you'll have to be quick if you want it. Currently, there's no telling when it'll be back in the store once it's gone.