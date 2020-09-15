SypherPK reveals how to find the Galactus Gun in Fortnite

Popular Fortnite content creator SypherPK has revealed just what you need to do to get your hands on the new “rarest” weapon in Fortnite – the Galactus Gun.

Just like any other Fortnite season, Epic Games shook up the weapon and loot pool at the start of Chapter 2 Season 4 – though, the Marvel theme for the season means that there are plenty of spicy ways to fight enemies.

Advertisement

You can wield the powers of heroes like Iron Man and Thor as well as the villainous Doctor Doom, and Silver Surfer.

On top of those, as Galactus gets closer and closer to the map – and the impending Nexus War draws closer as well – you can also start to use the power of his minions with the game’s “rarest” weapon.

Advertisement

How to get the Galactus Gun in Fortnite

That’s right, the title of the “rarest” weapon in the current Fortnite season has been taken away from the epic variant of the Light Machine Gun and handed right to the Galactus Gun.

Why you might ask? Well, as SypherPK explains, you have to get your timing right and hope that the Galactus Drones don’t eliminate you from the game as you’re fighting them.

If you manage to eliminate one of the smaller drones that are protecting the bigger drone, they will drop a small arm that can be used as a weapon. It doesn’t stick around on the ground for long, but if you’re quick enough, it will take over a spot in your inventory.

Advertisement

Stay alive until the first circle closes Look to the sky for a red light and go to where it lands Fight the Galactus drones that are there After defeating one of the small drones, quickly grab the Galactus Gun arm before it despawns You will now have the Galactus Gun to use!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIQAw5hfSxc

Now, while it might seem pretty easy to get, it’s not. The drones drop some high tier loot – including a gold RPG – so there will be other players fighting them most likely. Plus, you have to get the timing right on picking up the arm or it will despawn.

If you manage to grab the weapon, you can’t build or swap to a different weapon in your inventory because you will be forced to drop it and then it cannot be picked back up again.