Can you open Fortnite's Helicarrier vault?

Fortnite’s Helicarrier vault has caused plenty of intrigue to players and content creators alike, but can you actually open it? Well, here’s what we know.

When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 got underway, Epic Games followed Apex Legends by introducing vaults across the map. These hard to enter locations have wondrous loot inside and can be a gamechanger – if you can you take down the guards and find the keycard, that is.

The vaults have stuck around through Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 with a handful of Marvel characters – including Iron Man and Doctor Doom – now being used as guards.

While these two vaults can be opened pretty easily, there is one that has sparked much intrigue to players – the vault on the Helicarrier spawn island.

Can you get into Fortnite's Helicarrier vault?

The Helicarrier vault looks like a normal vault. It has a big grey door and a keypad just to the left of it that says it requires a keycard to be opened.

Plenty of players have tried taking the Doctor Doom and Iron Man keys up there, but as of right now, the only way to access it is either through replay mode or by glitching yourself in as Ali-A did.

Though, if you do manage to glitch inside, don’t expect to find any loot. As of writing, there is no loot inside and it’s actually just an empty room.

Will the Helicarrier move across the Fortnite map?

That might sound disappointing to some fans, but, there is still hope that the vault can be accessible in the future.

On top of it having a keypad and requiring a keycard, Fortnite data miners have uncovered files that suggest that the Helicarrier is actually going to move across the map and start to hover over certain areas.

If it does move, and the Helicarrier plays a part in games rather than just being the spawn area, the vault should become accessible then. Though, it’s unconfirmed when that will be just yet.

As it is, we’ll just have to keep an eye on Epic Games and their next few updates for a concrete answer on when you can get inside the vault.

Once that becomes possible, attention will turn to how you get inside the vault and you can be sure that we’ll have an answer for you when the time comes.