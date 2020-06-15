How to watch Fortnite Season 2 Device event: start time, streams, more

Fortnite’s Doomsday Device has been heavily teased for a number of weeks and the climactic Season 2 event is now just hours away. Here’s everything you need to know to keep on top of the highly anticipated game-changer.

Epic Games has often stopped the gaming industry with enormous Fortnite events. Millions of players come together to watch spectacular concerts or map-changing catastrophes. Season 2 is no different.

A Doomsday Device has been in construction for weeks and it’s all set to make its mark on June 15. Despite delays, ‘The Device’ event is now right around the corner and here’s how you can tune in.

Advertisement

How to watch ‘The Device’ event in Fortnite

Epic Games has confirmed that the action will kick off at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 8PM CEST / 4AM AEST on Monday, June 15. You’ll want to be in-game ahead of time, however, as “space is limited.”

Given just how popular Fortnite’s events have become - with over 12 million tuning in for the most recent spectacle - the servers certainly take a hit each time around. “Arrive 30 minutes early to help secure your spot,” the developers have advised.

Advertisement

No different from every other major event, the biggest personalities in the Fortnite scene will likely be streaming their perspectives too. From Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins to Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo, you’ll be able to watch your favorite content creators as The Device event unfolds.

If you’re unable to be in-game at the time of the event, we’ve embedded a few of these streams below so that you can keep on top of it all.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What to expect from The Device event

No specific location has been outlined just yet, though players will likely want to hang around The Agency.

Earlier leaks have revealed what might become of this POI as a result of the Doomsday Device. While the entire map could change, it’s looking as though The Agency will take the biggest hit.

There’s no telling just how long this particular event may last, though it could be over in a flash with long-lasting ramifications.

Additional leaks have shown the Battle Bus flying over a flooded locale, most likely hinting at a disastrous event completely changing the state of the map.

Read more: SypherPK explains how Fortnite can revive itself in Season 3

The Device could see players swimming underwater as disaster strikes and floods huge chunks of the battle royale island. Hatches that have popped up around The Agency could also come into play here.

Advertisement

The Doomsday Device has been counting down for quite some time and in just a few hours, the state of Fortnite could well be changed forever.