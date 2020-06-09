SypherPK explains how Fortnite can revive itself in Season 3

Popular streamer and YouTuber Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has explained how he thinks Epic Games need to switch up the Fortnite loot pool in Season 3.

SypherPK is one of the top content creators that has stuck by Fortnite through thick and thin. While many slowly found themselves growing tired of the game, switching over to the likes of Valorant or Warzone, Sypher is still creating predominantly Fortnite content for his almost 4 million subscribers.

That, though, forms the basis of Sypher’s thought process in his June 8 video, in which he addresses why so many of his peers have stopped playing Fortnite.

While skill-based matchmaking has been a huge point of contention among Fortnite players – Sypher included – he believes that another huge issue with the game, and why so many people are leaving it in the past, comes down to the loot pool.

While Fortnite has often had some insane weapons or items in the game, Sypher believes that the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 was very basic, and this might play a part in people stopping playing the game.

“The current loot pool that we have doesn’t really allow for the crazy, funny moments that we’re used to seeing in previous seasons,” he said after briefly complaining about SBMM and AI bots.

He continued: “Chapter 2, Season 1 was a very basic loot pool, and this season we’ve got a few extra things but, in reality, the crazy ‘Wow’ factor that we’ve experienced in previous seasons… It’s kind of non-existent.”

He goes on to say that a lot of content that YouTubers made around Fortnite was based on the crazy items that were added to the game, such as shockwave grenades or the flintlock pistol.

(Timestamp 1:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbtW1CJDOxo

Later in the video, Sypher explains that he hopes to see Epic “flex their creative skills” and show what they’re capable of putting into the game, mentioning that separate competitive and casual loot pools would be the best way to go.

Overall, it’s clear to see what Sypher is talking about. Currently, the loot pool remains quite basic which, while it may suit a competitive setting, might not be the most fun for casual players or content creators alike. Maybe, with Season 3 starting on June 17, we’ll see an expanded loot pool come to Fortnite and recreate some of the old magic.