Fortnite leaks reveal first-look at Doomsday event destruction

Well it looks like it’s official ⁠— lighting, storms, and more are coming to Fortnite at the end of Season 2 after Midas activates his Doomsday device, and the ensuing storm is set to leave some serious marks on the battle royale map.

Fortnite fans have been bracing for the season-ending event to arrive with a bang early next month. First, the mysterious Doomsday device began being constructed in the Agency. Soon after, a countdown began on the main menu.

According to newly-datamined Fortnite leaks, dug up by popular code-dippers FortTory and VastBlast soon after the v12.61 patch downtime began, this is all leading to the biggest shakeup since Season 10's black hole event.

Doomsday event to bring lighting strikes, gravity rocks, more

New gameplay cues were added to Fortnite's backend that detail major destruction coming at the end of Season 2. The “athena.event” code include hurricanes, lighting strikes, heavy winds, huge storms, and more.

There are also a few more out-of-the-box event moments that will slot right in with a Doomsday event; the code revealed “gravity rocks,” “energy impacts,” and even a “final teleport” will also be involved during Season 3’s destructive arrival.

event-spoiler



Some added Gameplay Cues related to the event! pic.twitter.com/JBmoOhLtU4 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

Fortnite Doomsday event could destroy the Agency

It won’t just be players that will have to dodge the Doomsday damage spread across Chapter 2’s map either though. More leaked files revealed the device ⁠— currently situated in the new Agency point of interest — may explode.

Rendered mesh files from FortTory reveal a huge new hole that may appear at the bottom of the agency during the event. This could happen when the Doomsday device is activated. Another set of renders reveal shattered Agency walls.

Agency got updated...



seems like something got added underneath it! pic.twitter.com/JZbnxMLqpY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

Some meshes related to broken walls at the Agency pic.twitter.com/9Q4tTa7UIr — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

Leaked Fortnite audio files confirm Doomsday storm

Finally, VastBlast unveiled a new set of audio files, running just over two minutes in length, that seems to be from the upcoming event. Galeforce wind can be heard as emergency sirens blare in the background.

Indistinguishable voices can also be heard panicking as the rising storm grows louder in the background. The sirens also continue to blare. These audio files could be part of the in-game moment the storm hits, or a cutscene for the event.

-DOOMSDAY SPOILER ALERT-



Leaked Event Countdown Audio! pic.twitter.com/q2YTnn7ntc — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) May 26, 2020

Basically, it looks like “Midas’ Masterplan is ready to unfold” ⁠— exactly what is written for the Doomsday event’s code description, fellow leaker Lucas7yoshi confirmed during the v12.61 downtime leaking frenzy.

There’s no confirmation all of these leaked Fortnite elements will be linked, but considering the battle royale currently has a huge Doomsday device waiting to go off in the center of the map, however, it’s a pretty good bet they are.