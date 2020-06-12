FaZe Bizzle and TSM win Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 2 - Final placements

The second week of Fortnite’s Ninja Battles event has come to its conclusion with World Cup winner Bugha seeing his team pipped to top spot by Team SoloMid’s Emadd, Commandment, and FaZe Bizzle.

As Fortnite professional players have been waiting for more competitive events to hit their calendar, streaming superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has given them something to play in the form of his Ninja Battles event.

Each week, 20 teams have the chance to grab a slice of the $80,000 weekly prize and claim bragging rights over an incredibly stacked lobby of players. TSM’s ZexRow, MackWood, and Calc managed to claim victory in week one, and now week two has come to its end with TSM finishing on top, again.

Advertisement

With the week one winners not competing in the second week, TSM’s hopes lay with trio of Emadd, Commandment, and FaZe Bizzle– and they duly delivered with the victory, claiming a total of 57 points from their games.

The trio outlasted Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorff and his partners Zyfa and Avery as they racked up 50 points. In a tightly contested top five, the trios of NateHill, FunkBomb, BullyWYD and Chap, AV, and Edgey also managed to score 50 points.

Advertisement

Fortnite Ninja Battles week 2 final standings

While the event bears his name, Ninja has not come close to claiming a victory in the first two weeks. In week two, he and his teammates Vivid and Co1azo managed to finish in 15th with a total of 17 points.

Bizzle, Emadd, Commandment Bugha, Zyfa, Avery NateHill, FunkBomb, BullyWYD Chap, AV, Edgey Reverse2K, Grazca, Summr Assault, Scoped, Innocents Unknown Army, TSM Khanada, Kreo TSM MAckwiid, Clac, Bucke NickEh30, Glace, Punisher Ship, Owl, Vanish Roller Ewok, Jahq, Acorn Riversan Keys, Knight JaredFPS, Ranger, Auhdi 72hrs, HazThaGreat, Mikey Ninja, Vivid, Co1azo Saf, Stretch, Zayt 100T Ceice, FaZe Dubs, FaZe Megga SypherPK, Hogman, FaZe Bini TypicalGamer, Sogys, DonoTVs BeardedBlevins, Tutleardwarf, BonsaiBroz

Advertisement

Ninja Battles will return for week three on June 18, with the brand-new season of Fortnite taking center stage once the update finally drops.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not there will be any major meta changes as Epic has kept the contents of their update under wraps.