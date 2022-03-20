Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: All skins and cosmetics revealed

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is upon us and there are plenty of exquisite skins for you to claim from the seasonal Battle Pass. Here’s what you need to know about the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Priced at 950 V-Bucks, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass features eight different tiers, with eight different outfits. Additionally, each of the outfits presents multiple styles that can be unlocked from the Battle Pass itself.

You can find quite a few characters from the pre-season teaser trailer in the Battle Pass too, including Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Apart from the various skins, you can also earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks from this season’s Battle Pass. The amount of V-Bucks you claim can easily be used towards purchasing the next season’s pass. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the skins available in the seasonal Battle Pass.

All New Skins in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

As mentioned previously, there are eight different skins available for you to claim from the Battle Pass. You should also note that most of these skins have their own unique styles that can be unlocked to modify their in-game appearance.

With that out of the way, here’s a table to represent every skin available in this season’s Battle Pass:

Skin/Character Unlockable Styles Additional cosmetics The Imagined 5 Styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Doctor Strange No additional styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Kiara K.O. 5 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Gunnar 5 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Erisa 6 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Prowler 2 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe The Origin 5 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe Tsuki 2.0 4 styles Spray, glider, loading screen, and pickaxe

How to purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass

There are three possible methods of purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass in Fortnite. These methods are:

You can purchase the Battle Pass directly from the in-game Item Shop by recharging V-Bucks in your account or from the previously saved V-Bucks that you earned from the previous pass, or

by recharging V-Bucks in your account or from the previously saved V-Bucks that you earned from the previous pass, or You can sign up for Fortnite Crew to receive the Battle Pass as a bonus gift for subscribing to the monthly service.

When does Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass end?

While Chapter 3 Season 2 began on March 20, 2022, Epic Games has confirmed that the seasonal Battle Pass will be available until June 3, 2022.

This further means that you will have quite a bit of time to unlock the Battle Pass exclusive skins and cosmetics before the Season ends and the pass lapses.

So there you have it – that is everything you need to know about the current season’s Battle Pass in Fortnite. Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and guides.