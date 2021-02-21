How to get Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li in Fortnite - Dexerto

Legendary video game brawlers Chun Li and Ryu from the Street Fighter series are now available in Fortnite in a new set of skins, and we’ve got everything you need to know to unlock them for yourself.

Fortnite’s next big crossover as part of Season 5’s Zero Point takes us back to the arcade with a load of Street Fighter cosmetics harkening back to Capcom’s classic fighting game.

The highlight definitely has to be the two new skins though, which will let players Hadouken and Kikoken across the island and Ryu and Chun-Li, respectively. If you’re chomping at the bit to get your hands on them, just read how to down below.

How to unlock Ryu and Chun-Li skins in Fortnite

Both skins and all of the other cosmetics unlocked in the Fortnite store on Saturday, February 20, after being leaked beforehand.

If you have the V-Bucks, you can simply head over to the store and pick them up, then drop into a match with either Ryu or Chun-Li, whoever floats your boat (or glider, in this case).

Read More: Fortnite exploit allows players to complete Season 5 challenge easily

The prices for both Street Fighter crossover skins are listed down below:

Ryu

1600 V-Bucks

Chun-Li

1600 V-Bucks

HADOKEN! The legendary fighters Ryu and Chun-Li from @StreetFighter arrive to the Island as the next set of Hunters 👊 Grab them now! pic.twitter.com/07PEdq2r56 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 21, 2021

Along with the skins, which are awesome enough on their own, you’ll also be getting exclusive emotes with each for your purchase. Ryu’s sadly isn’t a Hadouken, instead he pulls out another well-known move, the Shoryuken (or, “Rising Dragon Fist”) that has him punch up into the air.

Chun-Li’s emote features her Hyakuretsukyaku (AKA Lighting Kick, or Flurry Kick) which will be instantly recognizable to anyone who’s seen her in Street Fighter before. It’s the move where she kicks so fast, her feet and legs just blend into one big blur.

Read More: Fortnite player discovers hidden secret that could hint at Season 6 theme