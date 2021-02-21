 How to get Street Fighter's Ryu and Chun-Li in Fortnite - Dexerto
How to get Street Fighter’s Ryu and Chun-Li in Fortnite

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:05

by Bill Cooney
Fortnite Chun li Ryu Skins Street Fighter
Legendary video game brawlers Chun Li and Ryu from the Street Fighter series are now available in Fortnite in a new set of skins, and we’ve got everything you need to know to unlock them for yourself.

Fortnite’s next big crossover as part of Season 5’s Zero Point takes us back to the arcade with a load of Street Fighter cosmetics harkening back to Capcom’s classic fighting game.

The highlight definitely has to be the two new skins though, which will let players Hadouken and Kikoken across the island and Ryu and Chun-Li, respectively. If you’re chomping at the bit to get your hands on them, just read how to down below.

How to unlock Ryu and Chun-Li skins in Fortnite

Both skins and all of the other cosmetics unlocked in the Fortnite store on Saturday, February 20, after being leaked beforehand.

If you have the V-Bucks, you can simply head over to the store and pick them up, then drop into a match with either Ryu or Chun-Li, whoever floats your boat (or glider, in this case).

The prices for both Street Fighter crossover skins are listed down below:

Ryu

  • 1600 V-Bucks

Chun-Li

  • 1600 V-Bucks

Along with the skins, which are awesome enough on their own, you’ll also be getting exclusive emotes with each for your purchase. Ryu’s sadly isn’t a Hadouken, instead he pulls out another well-known move, the Shoryuken (or, “Rising Dragon Fist”) that has him punch up into the air.

Chun-Li’s emote features her Hyakuretsukyaku (AKA Lighting Kick, or Flurry Kick) which will be instantly recognizable to anyone who’s seen her in Street Fighter before. It’s the move where she kicks so fast, her feet and legs just blend into one big blur.

We will continue to update this guide as new information becomes available – and be sure to keep an eye on our Fortnite section for the latest news on Season 5.
FaZe Mongraal robbed of FNCS qualification after disconnecting at worst possible time

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:40

by Joe Craven
Mongraal FNCS
FaZe Clan’s Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson was left frustrated and disappointed after a poorly timed Fortnite disconnection saw him miss out on FNCS Qualification by 1 point. 

Mongraal’s Fortnite talents have seen the 16-year-old British pro become one of Twitch’s most-followed creators. He currently boasts upwards of 4 million followers, with fans regularly tuning in to see him compete at the highest level of competitive Fortnite.

That was exactly what was happening on February 19, as Mongraal and his trio sought to progress in Fortnite’s Champion Series. However, as the game approached its climax and final circles, an unfortunate disconnect ruined Mongraal and his trio’s qualification attempts.

Mongraal
FaZe Clan
Mongraal is one of the most talented Fortnite players in the world, despite being just 16 years of age.

The FaZe Clan pro was boxed up with teammate Quinten, as the pair looked to secure a decent finish in spite of Mitr0’s early demise.

There were 45 players left in the game when, inexplicably, Mongraal was hit with a swift disconnect. At the time of the disconnect, his trio were just 3 points shy of qualification to the next stage of the FNCS.

“I just got disconnected, no! It’s over,” he exclaimed after being sent back to the pre-game lobby. “I just got disconnected. Continue [playing] – oh my god. No, no, this game doesn’t want us to qualify.”

What made the disconnect even more frustrating was that Mongraal, Mitr0 and Quinten would go on to miss out on qualification by 1 point, meaning that if Mongraal had managed to play the game to completion, qualification would have been basically guaranteed.

Mongraal’s teammate, Quinten, vented his anger on Twitter, explaining that they needed one more team to die to guarantee qualification. “135 points going into last game, we need top 15 to qualify,” he said. “When we are top 16 Mongraal gets disconnected and I drop 500 below surge and die I never wanna play this game again”.

His frustrations are certainly understandable but, knowing the talent he, Mongraal and Mitr0 possess, they’ll be back competing at the top of the FNCS soon.