How to get Gamora Fortnite skin & compete in the Gamora Cup

Following rumors that Star-Lord will be returning to the Fortnite Item Shop, Epic Games have now revealed that he’ll be joined by another Guardians of the Galaxy favorite, Gamora.

Of all the many pop culture franchises that have crossed over to the world of Fortnite, Marvel is clearly the frontrunner, with over 20 heroes including Black Panther, Iron Man, and Black Widow having appeared as skins so far.

Now, after a short break from Marvel crossovers, players are about to witness another familiar face crash land onto the Island. This time, it’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Gamora, who certainly fits the alien theme of Season 7.

Epic Games teased the arrival of Gamora with a comic book still shared on Twitter on August 9, 2021. They depict the superhero receiving a distress signal warning her that “aliens are attacking” the Island and her help is needed.

How to get the Gamora Fortnite skin

Like other crossover skins that have been released in Fortnite, the Gamora skin will be available to purchase from the Item Shop. No price has been confirmed, but expect it to be around 1,500 V-Bucks.

As well as the skin, there’s a matching Gamora’s Cloack back bling, Godslayer pickaxe, and the Godslayer Glideboard. They can be purchased separately or as part of the Gamora bundle.

Gamora Fortnite skin release date

Epic Games have confirmed that the Gamora skin and matching cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop on August 18, 2021 at 5PM PDT | 8PM EDT | 1AM BST (August 19).

Players will have the chance to win the Gamora skin earlier, though, if they take part in the Gamora Cup, and you can find more details on that below.

Fortnite Gamora Cup details

Epic Games have also announced that a Gamora Cup will be taking place in Fortnite on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to celebrate the Guardians of the Galaxy character’s arrival on The Island.

The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Gamora skin and Gamora Cloak back bling. Even better, anyone who earns at least 8 points will earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray.

Players can compete in up to 10 matches over a three-hour time window to get a shot at success, and two-factor authentication needs to be enabled. Check your Compete tab to see when your region’s Gamora Cup starts.

While you wait for Gamora’s arrival in the game, check out our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest guides, news, and leaks.