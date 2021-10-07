How to destroy Sideways Rocks in Fortnite Season 8

One of Raven’s Punchcard quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 asks players to destroy Sideways Rocks, and we’ve got the information you need to complete it in no time.

Punchcards have returned in Season 8 of Fortnite. As well as the traditional Daily and Weekly ones, there are now also Character Punchcards, which require you to complete a set of quests for different NPCs around the Island.

In Week 4, a new Character Punchcard has been released for Raven. As well as launching from a Corruption Pad, you’ll also need to find and destroy two Sideways Rocks in order to fully complete her questline.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding Sideways Rocks, destroying them, and earning yourself 30,000 XP to level up your Battle Pass in the process.

Where to find Sideways Rocks in Fortnite

The easiest way to find and destroy Sideways Rocks in Fortnite Season 8 is to visit the Sideways Zone. These are the giant orange domes that appear over a different POI in every battle royale match.

You can track the Sideways Zone on the map so you know where to go. It’s a good idea to land there ASAP, as you’ll get the best pick of the Sideways Chest loot and avoid the Storm blocking the location off.

You can also visit the Sideways Anomalies, which are the purple glowing spots on the map, to complete this quest, but those are more intense as you’ll be fighting multiple waves of Cube Monsters in a small area.

How to destroy Sideways Rocks in Fortnite

Now you’ve found a Sideways Rock, you simply need to hit it with your Pickaxe and it should be destroyed in a few swings. Stay alert to the waves of Cube Monsters, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed when they attack.

To complete this quest, you’ll only need to destroy two Sideways Rocks. Once you’ve done that, you’ll earn 30,000 XP and move onto the next step of Raven’s questline: Launching from a Corruption Vent.

For more XP earning opportunities, check out our complete guide to the Season 8 Punchcard quests, and visit our Fortnite home page for more tips and guides like this one.