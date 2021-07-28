How to collect an Access Card from an IO Guard in Fortnite

The battle between aliens and the Imagined Order is heating up in Fortnite Season 7, and it’s your job to figure out what’s going on by collecting an Access Card from an IO Guard.

Season 7 of Fortnite saw the long-awaited debut of aliens on the Island, but it also marked the return of the Imagined Order. Since then, the weekly challenges have revolved around the feud between both factions and discovering why characters are going missing.

After plenty of alien-themed quests, attention is now turning to the Imagined Order, as players will need to collect an Access Card from an IO Guard in order to gain intel on the reason for their return to the Island and their fight against the extraterrestrial invaders.

If you’re not sure how (or where) to collect an Access Card from an IO Guard, we’ve got all the information you need to complete this weekly Legendary quest below.

Where to collect Access Card from an IO Guard in Fortnite

To get your hands on an Access Card, you’ll first need to locate and then defeat an IO Guard. Here are all the locations where you can find IO Guards in Fortnite:

Corny Complex

Dinky Dish

Deep Woods Dish

Discovery Dish

Dockside Dish

Defiant Dish

Dampy Dish

Destined Dish

You’ll find plenty of IO Guards at Corny Complex, as that’s where the main IO Base can be found. However, considering this is a major named location on the map, you might also have to fight off quite a few other players if you go here.

Instead, we’d recommend visiting one of the smaller IO Bases like Dinky Dish or Dockside Dish, as there will likely be fewer opponents to contend with, and you can also collect some powerful weapons from the IO Chests hidden there.

Once you’ve found an IO Guard, you’ll need to eliminate them. Then, they will drop an Access Card for you to collect! Simple, right? Well, they’re actually quite difficult to defeat, so we’ve got some tips below.

How to defeat IO Guards in Fortnite

You’ll need to come prepared if you want to defeat an IO Guard in Fortnite. These are strong NPC enemies have a lot of health, some powerful weapons, and to make matters worse they often travel in groups, so it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Fortunately, their aim is notoriously bad, so as long as you keep some distance you should be able to take them out before they rid you of all your health. Use a mid-range weapon like an Assault Rifle and find some cover in case things go south.

Make sure your health and shield are full, and bring along some extra health packs or shield potions to patch up if things get too much in the heat of the battle – you never know when more IO Guards or even other players will show up!

You’ll earn a huge 45,000 XP to level up your Battle Pass once you complete this quest. Now that you’ve got an Access Card, you’ll need to plant Wiretaps at three key locations across the Island.